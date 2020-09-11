Tigers Claim Much Needed Split With Cardinals In Zimmermann's Return

Never losing hope is a mentality the Tigers needed to embody when they entered the sixth inning of Game 2 on Thursday, trailing 3-0 and down to their final six outs.

The ray of hope appeared to be dimming until a Jeimer Candelario solo homer abruptly woke up a team was outscored 31-2 in the previous two games. The Tigers (20-23) registered all six of their runs in the final two innings to pull within two games of the final AL playoff spot.

Zimmermann's return to the mound

One could only imagine the emotions coursing throughout the body of Jordan Zimmermann prior to taking the mound for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader. His first start since September 26th of 2019 gave Detroit a chance to win after he allowed only one unearned run, four hits, walked one and struck out two in three innings of work.

"I can imagine he's probably as happy as he's been in baseball in a while," manager Ron Gardenhire said. "Being able to get out there, stay healthy and get through those innings, after everything he's been through, when we shook his hand, that meant a lot to him."

Zimmermann's right forearm strain led to a placement on the 45-day injured list during summer camp. That came after he dealt with injuries that further hindered a forgettable 2019 campaign.

His ERA of 6.91, 1.518 WHIP and 1-13 record were all career worsts. For an athlete--the thought of not having a chance to at least try to bounce back is a daunting notion to ponder. For Zimmermann, this is the last year of his contract, which made us naturally wonder if we'd get another glimpse of the 34-year-old in a Tigers uniform.

"I never lost hope, but I knew with the injury that I had, and the timetable to come back, it was going to be a long, difficult road," Zimmermann said Thursday. "Once I got up to 120 feet and was able to throw pain-free, I knew there was a decent chance I'd be able to come back, whether it be in the bullpen or anything I could do to help out."

Seventh heaven

After Candelario's sixth-inning solo home run, Detroit's half of the seventh and final inning began with a leadoff walk for Sergio Alcantara.

Victor Reyes followed suit by lining a 92 mph fastball to center field for his third hit of the night, moving Alcantara to second.

Two pitches later, Jonathan Schoop contributed to the comeback effort with an RBI single to make it a 3-2 ballgame with no outs. Victor Reyes also advanced from first to third as a result of a wild throw.

Cardinals Relier Ryan Helsley opted to intentionally walk Miguel Cabrera, which opened a window of opportunity for Jeimer Candelario to capitalize with the bases loaded.

Candelario, who entered the day hitting .455 in his last 10 games, lined the third pitch from Helsley to center field for a single that scored both Reyes and Jonathan Schoop to give Detroit a 4-2 lead.

Jorge Bonifacio's two-run homer sprinkled the finishing touches on what turned out to be a 6-2 victory for Detroit. Thursday's win marks the 12th come from behind win for the Tigers this season.

