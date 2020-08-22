SI.com
Tigers Baseball Report
HomeNews
Search

Jonathan Schoop Sparks Tigers Offense

Jason Ross Jr.

Jonathan Schoop's four-hit night in Cleveland accounted for his seventh multi-hit game of the season, and it couldn't have come in a more timely fashion. 

The 28-year-olds' lucrative night at the plate helped propel the Tigers to a 10-5 victory over the Indians, marking their first win over Cleveland since April 10th, 2019. 

Schoop finished the night one triple shy of the cycle after going 4-for-5 with a game-changing two-run homer in the Tiger's explosive fourth-inning rally.

"We've got some guys that are talented and can hit," said manager Ron Gardenhire. "And Paredes comes in with a big one, the grand slam, but I think Schoopy (Jonathan Schoop) got us going with that bomb that he hit, he hit that thing an absolute mile, and it got everybody a little looser in the dugout. We just kept grinding out. We had a lot of good at-bats. Fouled off pitches, and ultimately we had a big inning which we desperately needed, and we held on there at the end."

The bomb that Gardenhire mentioned was an absolute moonshot that traveled a mere 431-feet with an exit velocity of 113.6 mph off the bat of Jonathan Schoop to ignite what turned out to be a seven-run inning for the Tigers after trailing 5-0. 

"Schoop's home run...I don't think it has landed yet," said Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer. 

Schoop's 138 home runs since 2014 are the third most by a second baseman during that period. 

While his hitting appeared to be contagious in Friday night's victory, we can't discount how indispensable his veteran vocal presence and leadership in the clubhouse can be for a young team. 

"Since just showing up to the park, we just said to ourselves, let's go out there and compete and fight all the time," said Schoop. Even if you're down, just believe in ourselves and put good at-bats and good things will happen. You know the fire starts since we came into the park and it was trying to get a W, and we did."

It's been nearly seven years since Jonathan Schoop entered the bigs as a wide-eyed 21-year-old for the Baltimore Orioles. Earlier this week, he had the pleasure of watching another optimistic 21-year-old, Isaac Paredes, make his debut for Detroit. 

Fast Forward to Paredes' fifth day as a major league ballplayer, and he and Schoop both contributed important home runs to a much-needed Tigers victory. 

"The way that he handles himself," Schoop said when asked about Paredes. "He's like two years, three years ahead already. He's really calm and knows what he's doing."

For Paredes, having an experienced individual like Jonathan Schoop in his ear during the ups and the inevitable down moments will be invaluable at this stage of his blossoming career.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What to Expect From Triston McKenzie's MLB Debut for the Tribe

Will the Detroit Tigers' red-hot bats make another victim out of Cleveland's pitching? Find out more about the 23-year-old's major league debut.

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers Fans Rejoice: The Streak Finally Ends

The Tigers were in desperate need of a win and found it in the form of a 10-5 victory over a club that they hadn't beaten in 499 days.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Rookie Isaac Paredes Gives Detroit Lead Over Indians with Grand Slam

Tigers' Isaac Paredes makes his first MLB homer count, placing a grand slam in the books against the Cleveland Indians.

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Who is Jorge Bonifacio?

Jorge Bonifacio is called up from Toledo after the addition of Harold Castro to the 10-day injured list. Bonifacio fills in at right field for Cameron Maybin.

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers Pitching Staff Will Need Run Support This Weekend

Runs have come at a premium for the Tigers during their nine-game skid. They'll hope to discover some semblance of offensive production in this weekend's series with the Indians.

Jason Ross Jr.

Casey Mize Belongs on Big League Mound

An August night in Chicago that we won't soon forget. Tigers' No. 2 prospect Casey Mize made one of the most highly anticipated debuts in franchise history.

Jason Ross Jr.

Buck Farmer Set to Return on Thursday

Farmer, a fixture in the eighth inning of Detroit's victories this season is set to return on Thursday in the finale of a four-game set with the White Sox.

Jason Ross Jr.

SEC Rivalries are Reborn When Mize and Dunning Make MLB Debuts

Tigers' Casey Mize takes mound against Chicago White Sox, who also debut highly anticipated starting pitcher Dane Dunning.

Genna Rose

Tigers Fans Granted a Glimpse Into the Future With Mize, Skubal, Paredes

Tigers fans are rejoicing in Al Avila's decision to call up top prospects Mize, Skubal, and Paredes for their big league debuts this week vs. the White Sox.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Genna Rose

In Midst of Horrible New Streak, Cabrera Makes Crucial Adjustment

Miguel Cabrera is one of the few bright spots of Detroit's 2020 season

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.