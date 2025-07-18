Tigers Kick Off Second Half at Top of Latest MLB Power Rankings
The 2025 MLB All-Star break has now come and gone, and teams around the league are getting ready to kick off the second half of the campaign in earnest in an action-packed weekend slate.
One team that will be looking to continue building upon the fantastic momentum they've established thus far is the Detroit Tigers, who currently hold an MLB-best 59-38 record.
The Tigers didn't have their best showing in the Midsummer Classic, but they are still one of the few truly elite squads in all of baseball.
Detroit possesses a potent mix of pitching and hitting that the team hasn't seen since the days when Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera were both roaming the diamond together in the Motor City.
By pretty much every metric available, the Tigers have once again become true World Series contenders, and their most recent position in the official MLB.com power rankings reflects this fact.
The updated list for the start of the second half of the campaign was on Thursday afternoon, and Detroit came in as the best team in all of baseball.
This marks the seventh straight week the Tigers have reigned supreme over the rest of the field, a mark that far surpasses any other team to this point in the year.
Detroit's placement atop the vaunted power rankings this week might seem a bit more curious to some than in weeks past, though, given they entered the All-Star break on a four-game skid.
The powers that be over at MLB.com weren't phased by the road bump, and it's hard to fault the logic behind the decision.
The Tigers are the top dog at the midway point of the season, but they don't give out trophies or hang pennants for being the best team halfway through the race.
Detroit understands this reality, and they don't seem to be finished by any stretch of the imagination.
It will be interesting to see how things shape up for both the Tigers and the rest of baseball's top contenders down the stretch, and who ultimately ends up coming out on top when it's all said and done.
