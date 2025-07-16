Tigers Can Solve Bullpen Issue Without Huge Trade by Signing Star Free Agent
The Detroit Tigers ended the official first half of the regular season headed into the All-Star break on an ugly note, as they lost four in a row for the first time all year.
During the unfortunate losing streak, the biggest issue with the team was the reason why they were defeated so definitively.
A bullpen that has seen the highest of highs and lowest of lows allowed 26 runs in the four losses, making it clearer than ever that help is needed there.
The Tigers are going to make additions to their bullpen. It would be a shock if they didn't. But as the trade deadline approaches a couple weeks from now and Detroit's brass has to weigh how aggressive they are going to be in making deals, there's a name out there who would not cost them anything in terms of prospect capital.
Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required) reported that veteran free agent David Robertson is drawing interest from both the New York Yankees and New York Mets.
The question is, why would the Tigers not be involved in these negotiations as well?
Robertson remained unsigned this offseason in large part due to him seeking a multi-year commitment after coming off an excellent season with the Texas Rangers.
With a 3.00 ERA and one of the better strikeout rates of his career, Robertson did not look like he's lost a step at all even at 39 years old.
Now 40, for a Detroit team that is in desperate need of high-leverage relievers they can trust late in games, he is as reliable as they come and has done it for close to two decades.
Perhaps most importantly is his extensive playoff resume, which indicates his ability to perform when the lights are shining the brightest.
Robertson has not been a part of a deep playoff run since 2022 when he helped the Philadelphia Phillies get to the World Series, but the numbers speak for themselves.
In a staggering 42 appearances in October during his career, Robertson has a 3.04 ERA and 1.120 WHIP with 57 strikeouts in 47.1 innings.
If the Tigers want to add someone with a ton of experience at the highest level to their bullpen, Robertson could be a perfect target.
Perhaps just as importantly, they would be keeping him away from the Yankees -- who could be standing in between them and the Fall Classic.
As the deadline draws nearer and nearer, keep an eye on Robertson as someone who could be an alternative to a trade and still contribute to Detroit in a huge way.
