SI.com
Tigers Baseball Report
HomeNews
Search

Pitching Staff in Desperate Need of Run Support

Jason Ross Jr.

A day after Thursday's shutout loss in Chicago, the Tigers are scrambling to provide some much-needed run support for their ailing pitching staff. 

Detroit's nine runs throughout the entire four-game series vs. the White Sox matched Chicago's number in the fourth game alone. Detroit also played from behind in each of the four games played. 

26 home runs through the first 16 games of the season was a revelation for a Tigers team that hit just eight homers through the first 19 games a year ago. As thrilling as the long ball can be, we were left wondering if Detroit would have to find a way to manufacture runs on a more frequent basis.

Since the home run numbers have gone down, Detroit's ability to score runs has been hindered by an unsightly .289 on-base percentage (29th in MLB). That number is better than only the lowly Pirates, who currently possess the MLB's worst record (4-17).

Manager Ron Gardenhire has tested out different lineup combinations since C.J. Cron's injury and may have found a glimmer of light amid a dark offensive spell by way of entrusting first baseman Jeimer Candelario with the leadoff spot. 

Candelario is hitting .351 with a .373 on-base percentage since August 2nd. He appears to have forged his way through going hitless in his first 19 plate appearances. The Tigers only had five hits in their most recent shutout loss to the White Sox, Candelario was responsible for two of them.

 Leads for Detroit's pitching staff to work with have come at a premium during their nine-game losing streak. Tigers fans will rest their hopes in the bat of Jeimer Candelario and the hitters behind him to produce a few early runs when they try to navigate out of the purgatory that is playing the Cleveland Indians. 

Detroit's first of three cracks at ending their twenty-game winless streak against the Indians will begin with RHP Michael Fulmer (0-0, 7.56 ERA), making his fourth start of 2020 vs. Cleveland's RHP Adam Plutko (1-1,3.95 ERA). 

The Tigers managed to produce three runs off six hits in 2.2 innings vs. Plutko when they last faced him at Comerica Park on August 16th. Finding a way to replicate that same early production that has eluded Detroit's lineup in recent games feels imperative for the team's confidence. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Casey Mize Belongs on Big League Mound

An August night in Chicago that we won't soon forget. Tigers' No. 2 prospect Casey Mize made one of the most highly anticipated debuts in franchise history.

Jason Ross Jr.

Buck Farmer Set to Return on Thursday

Farmer, a fixture in the eighth inning of Detroit's victories this season is set to return on Thursday in the finale of a four-game set with the White Sox.

Jason Ross Jr.

SEC Rivalries are Reborn When Mize and Dunning Make MLB Debuts

Tigers' Casey Mize takes mound against Chicago White Sox, who also debut highly anticipated starting pitcher Dane Dunning.

Genna Rose

Tigers Fans Granted a Glimpse Into the Future With Mize, Skubal, Paredes

Tigers fans are rejoicing in Al Avila's decision to call up top prospects Mize, Skubal, and Paredes for their big league debuts this week vs. the White Sox.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Genna Rose

In Midst of Horrible New Streak, Cabrera Makes Crucial Adjustment

Miguel Cabrera is one of the few bright spots of Detroit's 2020 season

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers Pitching Staff Will Have Their Hands Full vs White Sox This Week

The Tigers pitching staff will aim to slow down a Chicago White Sox lineup that managed to homer four consecutive times vs. St. Louis on Sunday. Matt Boyd is set to face Gio Gonzalez on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Jason Ross Jr.

Detroit Tigers Left Fielder Christin Stewart Stays on the Prowl in Outfield

Detroit Tigers' Christin Stewart showcases a flawless fielding percentage in his 13 starts in 2020. However, his at-bats need some oomph.

Genna Rose

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Tigers' Spencer Turnbull Takes First Loss Against Cleveland Indians

Spencer Turnbull has showcased his electric stuff and enormous potential through four appearances in 2020. He battled his way through 4.2 innings vs. a tough Indians' lineup that was backed by the pitching of Shane Bieber.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Genna Rose

The Indians pitching staff loses two key starters ahead of Tigers series

Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac both placed on restricted list after breaking COVID-19 protocal. Ivan Nova is set to face off against Aaron Cirvale in first of three meetings this weekend.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Genna Rose

Tigers Celebrate 100th Anniversary of Negro Leagues

All of Major League Baseball is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues' Founding. This centennial commemoration, which occurs on Sunday, honors both men and women who established the Negro Leagues and carry on the legacy within the sport today.

Genna Rose

by

Genna Rose