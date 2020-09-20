Video: Tigers 3.5 Games Back Heading Into Sunday's Game

Video Transcription

Hello everyone, welcome inside Comerica Park for the Tigers Baseball Report. I'm your host Genna Rose.

The Detroit Tigers are still in the American League Playoff hunt after their 5-2 win over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night.

The Detroit Tigers are trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by 3.5 games for the eighth and final playoff spot.

On Sunday, Detroit looks to split their four-game series with the Cleveland Indians here at Comerica Park.

Starting for the Tribe will be Carlos Carrasco, who on the road is 0-1, with 21 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.63.

Carrasco also has the ninth-lowest WHIP in the MLB of 131.

Switching to the Tigers side of the ball, lefty Matthew Boyd, when he pitches from home, has an ERA of 7.03, he is 2-2 and has 24 strikeouts.

Now, circling back to Saturday's game, that was the 500th career win for interim manager Lloyd McClendon, who is now taking over for the retired Ron Gardenhire.

We all wish nothing but the best for Gardenhire and his family during this time.

Be sure to catch this matchup at 1:10 p.m. Eastern on Fox Sports Detroit.

That's your Tigers Baseball Report; I'm Genna Rose.

