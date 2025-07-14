Just 3 MLB arms top Duran in 100 mph heat — one is Minnesota’s own Mr. Baseball
Did you know that only three players have thrown more 100+ mph pitches than Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran this season? Did you know that one of those three is reliever who was once blowing fastballs by kids in the Minnesota State High School League?
While Duran has reached 100+ mph on 141 pitches this season, Colorado Rockies right-hander Seth Halvorsen ranks second in the majors with 167 pitches reaching triple digits this season. Only Oakland A's closer Mason Miller has thrown more (232).
Halvorsen was named Minnesota "Mr. Baseball" and the Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year after leading Heritage Christian Academy to the Class 1A state championship in 2018. The Twins drafted him in the 30th round that same year, but he elected to attend the University of Missouri.
After a medical redshirt at Mizzou in 2019, he started 10 games and didn't pitch at all during the Covid-shortened 2020 season. He then made 14 starts at Missouri in 2021 and was drafted in the 19th round by the Philadelphia Phillies. Again, he elected to stay in college.
Halvorsen missed the 2022 season due to injury and finished his college career at Tennessee in 2023, at which point he was drafted by the Rockies in the seventh round.
The 24-year-old made his MLB debut in 2024. He made 12 relief appearances and posted a 1.46 ERA with the Rockies last season, but he hasn't been as dominant in an expanded role this season. In 37 appearances, Halvorsen owns a 5.30 ERA. That doesn't look good, but it's noteworthy that he got rocked for five runs in his last appearance, which ballooned his ERA from 4.04 to 5.30.