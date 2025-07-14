Inside The Twins

Just 3 MLB arms top Duran in 100 mph heat — one is Minnesota’s own Mr. Baseball

When it comes to reaching triple digits on the radar gun, only three players have done it more than Jhoan Duran — and one of them is a former Minnesota "Mr. Baseball" winner.

Joe Nelson

May 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Seth Halvorsen (54) pitches during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
May 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Seth Halvorsen (54) pitches during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Did you know that only three players have thrown more 100+ mph pitches than Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran this season? Did you know that one of those three is reliever who was once blowing fastballs by kids in the Minnesota State High School League?

While Duran has reached 100+ mph on 141 pitches this season, Colorado Rockies right-hander Seth Halvorsen ranks second in the majors with 167 pitches reaching triple digits this season. Only Oakland A's closer Mason Miller has thrown more (232).

Halvorsen was named Minnesota "Mr. Baseball" and the Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year after leading Heritage Christian Academy to the Class 1A state championship in 2018. The Twins drafted him in the 30th round that same year, but he elected to attend the University of Missouri.

After a medical redshirt at Mizzou in 2019, he started 10 games and didn't pitch at all during the Covid-shortened 2020 season. He then made 14 starts at Missouri in 2021 and was drafted in the 19th round by the Philadelphia Phillies. Again, he elected to stay in college.

Halvorsen missed the 2022 season due to injury and finished his college career at Tennessee in 2023, at which point he was drafted by the Rockies in the seventh round.

The 24-year-old made his MLB debut in 2024. He made 12 relief appearances and posted a 1.46 ERA with the Rockies last season, but he hasn't been as dominant in an expanded role this season. In 37 appearances, Halvorsen owns a 5.30 ERA. That doesn't look good, but it's noteworthy that he got rocked for five runs in his last appearance, which ballooned his ERA from 4.04 to 5.30.

Twins news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Twins News