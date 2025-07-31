SI

Rangers Get Merrill Kelly From Diamondbacks in Surprise Move

A solid Arizona starter is reportedly joining his team's 2023 World Series conqueror.

Patrick Andres

Merrill Kelly, reportedly heading to the Rangers, pitches against the Phillies.
Merrill Kelly, reportedly heading to the Rangers, pitches against the Phillies. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Two years after pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series, pitcher Merrill Kelly is reportedly headed to the team that beat him there.

Kelly is being traded to the Texas Rangers, according to a Thursday afternoon report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The 36-year-old Houston native has spent his entire seven-year career with the Diamondbacks, who signed him out of the KBO League before the 2019 season. Evolving into a solid starter after leading the National League in losses his rookie year, Kelly won 62 games over seven seasons with Arizona.

This season, he's 9–6 with a 3.22 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings.

Kelly appears set to join a Texas Rangers team just barely hanging on to a tie with the Seattle Mariners for the American League's final wild-card spot. The Rangers are 57–52, and have recovered somewhat from a 78–84 dud after their 2023 World Series title.

The pitcher started Game 2 of that series, and beat Texas 9–1—striking out nine over seven innings.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB