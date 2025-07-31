Rangers Get Merrill Kelly From Diamondbacks in Surprise Move
Two years after pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series, pitcher Merrill Kelly is reportedly headed to the team that beat him there.
Kelly is being traded to the Texas Rangers, according to a Thursday afternoon report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The 36-year-old Houston native has spent his entire seven-year career with the Diamondbacks, who signed him out of the KBO League before the 2019 season. Evolving into a solid starter after leading the National League in losses his rookie year, Kelly won 62 games over seven seasons with Arizona.
This season, he's 9–6 with a 3.22 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings.
Kelly appears set to join a Texas Rangers team just barely hanging on to a tie with the Seattle Mariners for the American League's final wild-card spot. The Rangers are 57–52, and have recovered somewhat from a 78–84 dud after their 2023 World Series title.
The pitcher started Game 2 of that series, and beat Texas 9–1—striking out nine over seven innings.