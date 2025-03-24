Mickey Gasper OK after injury scare, makes Twins' Opening Day roster
Twins infielder Mickey Gasper is OK after leaving Sunday's spring training game with a severe cut on his ankle that required six stitches, according to the team's beat reporters. He's also been informed that he has made Minnesota's Opening Day roster, which marks the first time the 29-year-old will begin a season at the MLB level.
Gasper led off Sunday's game with his second home run of the spring. But in the bottom of the second inning, he had to be removed from the contest when he aggressively pursued a ball from his second base position and collided with shortstop Brandon Winokur. It was a play he shouldn't have tried to make. Fortunately, it won't result in a trip to the Injured List.
Gasper has had a strong spring for the Twins, who acquired him in a Christmas Eve trade that sent left-handed reliever Jovani Moran to the Red Sox. Across 17 appearances in Grapefruit League play, he's gone 12 for 39 (.308) with two homers, a team-high eight walks, five strikeouts, and a .904 OPS.
The Twins need Gasper on their Opening Day roster because infielders Royce Lewis (hamstring) and Brooks Lee (back) are both starting the year on the IL. Beyond likely starters Jose Miranda, Carlos Correa, Willi Castro, and Ty France, the Twins will open the year with Edouard Julien and Gasper as their main infield depth.
Gasper was a 27th-round pick by the Yankees in the 2018 draft. He worked his way up through their system, then landed with Boston in the minor-league portion of the Rule 5 Draft in December 2023. Last season, across Double-A and Triple-A, Gasper hit .328 with 12 homers, 27 doubles, 56 walks to 42 strikeouts, and a .970 OPS. He eventually made his MLB debut in August and went 0 for 18, though he was a bit unlucky as several hard-hit balls found gloves.
The switch-hitting Gasper can play second base, first base, and also serve as the Twins' emergency No. 3 catcher behind Ryan Jeffers and Christian Vazquez. He may not be a regular in Minnesota's starting lineup, but he should get plenty of chances to play if he's able to produce at the plate. That first career MLB hit isn't far away.
The Twins' season begins on the road on Thursday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals.
