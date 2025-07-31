Carlos Correa Relays Fired Up Message For Astros Fans Following Trade Back to Houston
In a trade deadline stunner, Carlos Correa is headed back to the team he won the World Series with in 2017. According to multiple reports, the three-time All-Star has been traded from the Twins to the Astros.
Correa, 30, is set to move to third base in Houston to finish the season in place of the injured Issac Paredes and upon his arrival, sent a fired-up message to Astros fans:
"I’m coming home and there’s only one goal in mind," he told Brian McTaggart in an interview with MLB.com. "And that’s to win championships."
Houston has been an MLB juggernaut over the last decade, playing in four World Series' since 2017 and winning two of them. Correa won one, and will now look to win another as the Astros sit at 62–47 and in first place in the American League West. The infielder is hitting .267 this season with seven home runs and 31 RBIs.