Missed opportunities cost Twins in series-opening loss to Pirates
The Twins gave themselves plenty of chances in their series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates, they just couldn’t convert, resulting in a 3-0 loss Friday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
The Twins left 10 runners stranded and went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position. They couldn’t break through for Twins starter Joe Ryan, who delivered another strong outing in the losing effort, allowing just two runs off two hits while fanning eight across seven innings of work.
The Twins dropped their fourth straight.
Trailing 2-0 in the fifth inning, the Twins gave themselves a prime chance to plate some runs and even take the lead. With one out, Willi Castro drew a walk, Trevor Larnach singled and Carlos Correa reached on an infield single to load the bases for exactly who you'd want at the plate, Royce Lewis.
But Pirates starter Mitch Keller struck out Lewis and Max Kepler to get out of the jam. The Twins strung together seven hits off Keller in all, but they were unable to plate any runs off of him.
Keller also fanned eight across his 99-pitch, six-inning outing in a winning effort.
The Twins gave themselves a good chance in the first inning, too, with Larnach leading off with a double to left field and Correa drawing a walk the next at-bat.
But Keller got Lewis to fly out before striking out Kepler and Ryan Jeffers to end the early threat.
In the sixth inning with one out, Jose Miranda singled to center field and Byron Buxton followed up with a single the next at-bat, advancing Miranda to third base. But Buxton got caught trying to stretch the single to a double, and Carlos Santana flied out the next at-bat to end the inning.
The Pirates took a 2-0 lead after four innings, getting a 422-foot solo homer from Oneil Cruz during the second inning and a sacrifice fly from Nick Gonzales that scored Bryan Reynolds, who led off the frame with a double to right field, during the fourth inning. That lead held the entire game.
The Pirates added an insurance run in the eighth inning when Nathan Joe hit a 408-foot solo homer to left-center field off Twins reliever Griffin Jax. Meanwhile, the Twins were plate any runs off of Pirates relievers Aroldis Champan, Colin Holderman and David Bednar, who picked up the save.
The Twins will look to snap their four-game skid when they meet the Pirates again for the second of their three-game series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CST.