Report: Twins' Correa has voiced concerns to front office, coaches
Things are bleak in Twins Territory these days. A team that was 34-27 just three weeks ago has lost 14 of its last 17 games heading into Tuesday night, largely due to a complete inability to keep opponents from piling up runs.
The players are undoubtedly feeling the pressure of this slide. During the Twins.TV broadcast of Monday night's series-opening blowout loss against the Mariners, sideline reporter Audra Martin shared some interesting comments from a couple players who were asked about what's been going wrong lately.
"After another tough series, I asked some of the Twins players what was lacking right now, or maybe holding this team back from playing winning baseball right now," Martin said. "Ty France said one thing that he has noticed is that (the Twins) need to take a little bit more pride in themselves if they get behind early in a game. It can't be 'Oh, here we go again.' No, it needs to be 'Alright, let's go to work, let's get after it like we have done so many times and like we know that we can.'"
The Twins have faced massive deficits numerous times during a 17-game stretch where they've been outscored by a whopping 67 runs. That report from Martin came before Bailey Ober allowed six runs in the third inning of what became an 11-2 defeat. To hear a veteran like France perhaps question the team's morale and resilience isn't exactly a great sign, even if they did come close to mounting a big comeback against the Brewers on Sunday.
The next part of Martin's report might be even more damning.
"Carlos Correa said that they can do a better job with preparation, in terms of being more specific and really targeting the things that they aren't doing well," she said. "Carlos also told me that he had a conversation with the front office and the coaches about some of those things that they need to work on. So guys, there's that leadership from Carlos Correa, taking it upon himself to speak up."
Correa has been one of the Twins' undisputed leaders since he signed with the team prior to the 2022 season. But it shouldn't fall on him to call out when changes or adjustments need to be made to the team's preparation. That should be the job of manager Rocco Baldelli and the rest of the Twins' coaching staff. It can be framed as leadership on Correa's part, but it also feels like quite the indictment of Baldelli and, to a lesser extent, president Derek Falvey and Minnesota's front office.
Within the context of this dreadful stretch of baseball and those comments from Correa, the optics of the Twins picking up Baldelli's 2026 option on Monday — and Falvey saying he remains confident the team will turn things around — aren't exactly ideal.