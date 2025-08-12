Carlos Correa Received Warm Ovation From Astros Fans in Return to Houston
Carlos Correa made his triumphant return to Daikin Park in Houston Monday after he was traded to the Astros at Major League Baseball's trade deadline.
The star shortstop spent the first seven seasons of his career in Houston before he signed with the Twins in free agency ahead of the 2022 season. Correa, who helped the team capture the '17 World Series title, waived his no-trade clause to reunite with the Astros.
His return to the Astros began with a long nine-game road trip, which ended Monday as they hosted the Red Sox. As Correa was announced for his first at-bat back at home in front of the Astros fans, he received a warm round of applause and tipped his helmet in the air to acknowledge the crowd before stepping up to bat.
Correa's return wasn't the only one at Daikin Park Monday. The game against Boston marked Alex Bregman's first time back in Houston since he signed with the Red Sox over the offseason following nine seasons with the Astros. Unfortunately for the home crowd, Bregman smacked a home run in his first at-bat in Houston as an opponent.
Correa has gotten out to a hot start since he landed back with the Astros, collecting 15 hits in his first nine games with the team, along with two homers and six RBIs. A welcomed return for the franchise's longtime star.