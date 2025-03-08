Twins' farm system falls but remains in MLB's top 10 in latest rankings
The Twins have the tenth-best farm system among Major League Baseball organizations, according to a new ranking from MLB Pipeline. That's a drop from where they were in last year's midseason rankings, when they were all the way up at No. 2, but it's still a very respectable placement.
Falling a bit in these rankings isn't inherently a bad thing, as it sometimes just means you've had some notable players reach the major leagues and graduate from prospect status. That's what happened to the Twins last year with Brooks Lee, Zebby Matthews, David Festa, and a couple others.
Minnesota's system is headlined by a trio of position players who rank as consensus top-70 prospects in the sport. Walker Jenkins is currently No. 3 and has a real chance to be the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball this time next year. Emmanuel Rodriguez and Luke Keaschall aren't far behind him, and they'll be in the mix to make their Twins debuts before too long if they can stay healthy. The best-case scenario for Jenkins is probably an MLB debut in September.
Health, which is such a key factor for the Twins' current stars, is also going to be a key thing to watch with these top prospects. It's been a particularly notable issue for Rodriguez, though he's now apparently back to "swinging pain-free" for the first time since getting hurt last season.
Her's the summary from MLB Pipeline:
"All three Top 100 hitters have injury histories, but all three also could be ready to help out in Minnesota at some point this year if all goes well. Maybe that’s being bullish on Jenkins in just his second year of pro ball, but when he’s healthy, he’s that good. The graduations of pitchers like Zebby Matthews and David Festa contributed to the small drop here, but this is still a deep system worthy of Top 10 placement, and there are seven arms in the Top 15 who could vie to be the next in line on the mound."
After the top three comes infielder Kaelen Culpepper, the Twins' first-round pick last year. Then they've got seven pitchers in the 5-13 spots, including Connor Prielipp, Marco Raya, and Charlee Soto. You can find the Twins' complete, updated top 30 prospects list here.
Despite ranking as the tenth-best farm system in baseball, the Twins are just fourth among AL Central teams. Here are the full rankings, with the Tigers sitting atop the list:
