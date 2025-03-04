Inside The Twins

MLB Pipeline releases updated Twins top-30 prospect list for 2025

Who are the Twins' top prospects heading into the 2025 season? Let's take a look...

Will Ragatz

Feb 21, 2025; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Minnesota Twins first infielder Luke Keaschall (74) takes photos during media day.
Feb 21, 2025; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Minnesota Twins first infielder Luke Keaschall (74) takes photos during media day. / Chris Tilley-Imagn Images
MLB Pipeline's annual ranking of the Twins' top 30 prospects came out on Tuesday. The top three are as expected for those who follow the organization's prospects, but there are some other interesting notes throughout the top 30.

Here's the full list:

  1. Walker Jenkins, OF
  2. Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF
  3. Luke Keaschall, IF/OF
  4. Kaelen Culpepper, IF
  5. Connor Prielipp, LHP
  6. Marco Raya, RHP
  7. Brandon Winokur, SS
  8. Charlee Soto, RHP
  9. Andrew Morris, RHP
  10. C.J. Culpepper, RHP
  11. Cory Lewis, RHP
  12. Kyle DeBarge, IF
  13. Dasan Hill, LHP
  14. Billy Amick, IF
  15. Rayne Doncon, IF
  16. Eiberson Castellano, RHP
  17. Ricardo Olivar, C/OF
  18. Gabriel Gonzalez, OF
  19. Eduardo Beltre, OF
  20. Yasser Mercedes, OF
  21. Kala'i Rosario, OF
  22. Travis Adams, RHP
  23. Payton Eeles, IF
  24. Diego Cartaya, C
  25. Dameury Pena, IF/OF
  26. Danny De Andrade, IF
  27. Santiago Leon, IF
  28. Adrian Bohorquez, RHP
  29. Jose Olivares, RHP
  30. Khadim Diaw, C

Jenkins is No. 1 for the second consecutive year and ranks the consensus No. 3 overall prospect in baseball. He has a chance to be the best prospect in the sport this time next year, though it's not ideal that he's currently dealing with a sprained ankle.

Rodriguez and Keaschall are top-70 league-wide prospects in their own right, and both are closer to reaching the majors than Jenkins. As long as Rodriguez can stay healthy, he's got a clear path to making his MLB debut in 2025. Keaschall was the Twins' minor league player of the year in 2024 and is currently in camp with the team as a non-roster invitee.

Culpepper, the Twins' first-round pick last year, checks in at No. 4, while Prielipp still has major upside if he can stay healthy. Prielipp, Raya, Morris, and Lewis are among the Twins' pitching prospects who aren't too far away from the big leagues, while Soto and Hill are younger arms with tantalizing potential.

One big riser on the list is Doncon, who is up 15 spots from No. 30 on last year's list. He was acquired from the Dodgers for Manuel Margot and Noah Miller last offseason. One spot behind him is Castellano, who was selected from the Phillies in the Rule 5 Draft and is currently competing for a spot in the Twins' bullpen. Rodriguez, Raya, Castellano, and Cartaya — another former Dodger — are the four players here who are on Minnesota's 40-man roster.

Gonzalez, acquired in the Jorge Polanco deal, fell to No. 18 after being No. 5 on last year's list. Payton Eeles is probably the most unique player in the top 30. And Leon, who is just 16 years old, headlined Minnesota's impressive international signing class this year.

You can read more about each of these 30 prospects at the MLB website.

