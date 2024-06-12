Twins rack up season-high 24 hits in big win over Rockies in series finale
The Twins racked up a season-high 24 hits and chased Colorado Rockies starter Austin Gomber after three innings in a 17-9 win in their series finale Wednesday afternoon at Target Field in Minneapolis.
The Twins (36-32) started fast with a five-run first and found hits everywhere in the lineup. Carlos Correa went 5 for 6 — and set a new single-game career high in hits — with an RBI, Royce Lewis and Willi Castro both homered and Carlos Santana had a bases-clearing double for a Twins team that won two of three in the home series against Colorado. Lewis went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs.
Leading 10-8 entering the ninth inning, the Twins plated seven runs and went all the way around the order to put the game away once and for all. Correa singled, Lewis doubled and Miranda brought them both home with a double the next at-bat. Santana — who went 3 for 5 overall with four RBIs — hit an RBI single a couple at-bats later that scored Miranda to make it 13-8.
Kyle Farmer hit an RBI single the next at-bat that scored Byron Buxton, who was walked, Castro reached the next at-bat on a single and Christian Vazquez hit a two-run double the ensuing at-bat. Then Max Kepler hit a sacrifice fly to score Castro, and the Twins' lead ballooned to nine at 17-8.
The 17-8 lead was certainly more than enough of a cushion for Twins reliever Jay Jackson — called back up to the Twins on Wednesday — who did surrender an RBI ground-rule double to Jacob Stallings but was able to get through the ninth inning to close out the game for Minnesota.
The Twins racked up 24 hits, but the Rockies recorded 12 of their own and made things a little too close for comfort late. Relievers Jorge Alcala, Steven Okert and Caleb Thielbar all surrendered runs as the Twins' lead was whittled down late. But Minnesota made sure it didn't matter with the big ninth.
Thielbar pitched for the second day in a row following a rough outing on Tuesday, but his struggles continued. He issued a leadoff walk in the eighth inning to Ryan McMahon, surrendered a double to Stallings and then walked Michael Toglia. Former Twin Jake Cave then put a ball in play, and a throwing error on Correa allowed him to reach first base while McMahon and Stallings both scored.
Jhoan Duran then came on in relief and got Adael Amador to ground into a 6-3 double play that allowed Toglia to score to make it 10-8 after the Twins' lead had been as many as seven runs.
But Duran then got Charlie Blackmon to fly out to left field to end the threat.
The Rockies (24-44) did strike first in the top of the first inning, but the Twins had an emphatic answer in the bottom of the frame. Manny Margot, Correa and Lewis hit back-to-back-to-back singles to lead off the inning, and Buxton brought the first run home with an RBI single.
Then Santana hit a bases-clearing double and advanced to third base. Farmer followed up with an RBI single the next at-bat to give the Twins a 5-1 advantage going into the second.
Ezequiel Tovar plated the first-inning run for the Rockies with a sacrifice fly and McMahon hit a solo homer in the fourth for the only two runs Colorado got off Twins starter Pablo Lopez, who gave up five hits in all while fanning five across five innings of work in the win.
Gomber came out to start the fourth inning but surrendered a leadoff homer to Castro, a Vazquez double and an RBI double to Margot before he was relieved by Anthony Molina during Correa’s at-bat. Either way, Correa ended up hitting an RBI single that scored Margot to make it an 8-2 Twins lead.
Gomber surrendered eight runs off 11 hits while fanning a pair across three innings in the loss.
Tovar hit a leadoff double off Alcala during the sixth inning and was later brought home when Stallings grounded out to second base to cut it to 8-3. But with two outs in the bottom of the inning, Correa hit a single to center field and Lewis hit a 424-foot homer to left-center field the next at-bat.
Brenton Doyle hit a two-run single off Okert in the seventh inning to cut it to 10-5.
The game was delayed for 37 minutes between the seventh and eighth innings due to rain.
The Twins continue their home stand on Thursday night when they begin a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.