Twins' Caleb Thielbar voices frustration following loss to Rockies
It’s been a tough season thus far for Twins reliever Calelb Thielbar.
That became even more clear on Tuesday when Thielbar gave up four runs in the sixth inning, including a three-run homer to Ezequiel Tovar, in a 5-4 Twins loss to the Colorado Rockies.
Thielbar has had his share of strong outings — just six days ago he fanned two in a hitless frame against the New York Yankees — but overall has struggled this season. Thielbar has a 7.47 earned-run average across 15 2/3 innings in 22 appearances this season, surrendering 15 runs — 13 earned — off 22 hits while fanning 18 in that span.
Thielbar expressed frustrations with his struggles this season, telling mlb.com’s Do-Hyoung Park that “my stuff sucks. The process sucks. Everything just sucks.”
He’s tried a little bit of everything to get himself on track to no avail.
“It’s just been a battle,” Thielbar told mlb.com. “I don’t know. I’m doing everything I can. It’s just that nothing seems to be working.”
Thielbar, a Northfield, Minn., native, has been able to resurrect himself later in his career, and at 37 years old is one of the mainstays the Twins have counted on in the bullpen this season. But Thielbar has continued to struggle and just hasn’t been able to figure things out.
“I keep costing us games over and over and over,” he told mlb.com. “We don’t really have that leeway right now. So that ways on me quite a bit.”
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has continued to voice optimism that Thielbar will make adjustments and figure things out. But if Thielbar’s struggles continue, the Twins do have another lefty in Kody Funderburk waiting in St. Paul after showing promise in the majors.