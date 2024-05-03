Buxton injury: 'There is optimism that he will not need to go on the 15-day IL'
Twins' OF Byron Buxton left Wednesday's game vs the White Sox with "knee soreness" according to the team, but there is optimism that he has avoided a serious injury.
KSTP's Darren Wolfson rumored that, "there is optimism that he will not need to go on the 15-day injured list," on the latest episode of the Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd podcast on the SKOR North network.
Wolfson, Mackey and Judd continued to speculate on what has now become chronic injury issues for Buxton, but "Doogie" reiterated that he is not expected to miss an extended period of time.
The Twins have taken a more measured approach with Buxton this season, deciding not to play him every single day that he is healthy.
He has played in 28 games this season, recording a .250 batting averaged with 11 RBI and one home run. Minnesota are currently on a 10-game win streak, only 2.5 games behind the first place Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central division title race.