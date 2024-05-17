Buxton not in the lineup as Twins open series in Cleveland
Byron Buxton is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener in Cleveland. As of 3 p.m. Friday, Buxton had not been activated from the injured list, though it sounds like he is with the team in Cleveland and could be in the lineup on Saturday.
The 30-year-old center fielder has played the past two nights on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul, going 0-for-6 with three strikeouts an one RBI.
Without Buxton, here's how the Twins will line up against Cleveland right-hander Triston McKenzie.
Player
Position
Eddy Julien
2B
Trevor Larnach
DH
Ryan Jeffers
C
Max Kepler
RF
Carlos Correa
SS
Carlos Santana
1B
Alex Kirilloff
LF
Jose Miranda
3B
Willi Castro
CF
The Twins said Buxton was headed to St. Paul after he missed two weeks with an inflamed right knee. The hope was that he would join the Twins in Cleveland, which could still happen and appears likely to happen in time for Saturday's 5 p.m. start.
McKenzie has a 1.30 ERA over his past five starts and he's been pretty good in his career against the Twins. Three players in the lineup who have some success against him include Correa, who is 5-for-14 with two homers lifetime against him; MIranda (2-for-5 with two doubles); and Kirilloff (3-for-6).
First pitch Friday is at 6:10 p.m. CT and the game will be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+.