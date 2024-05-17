Inside The Twins

Buxton not in the lineup as Twins open series in Cleveland

The Twins will face the first-place Guardians Friday-Sunday.

Joe Nelson

Apr 26, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) hits an RBI
Apr 26, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) hits an RBI / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Byron Buxton is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener in Cleveland. As of 3 p.m. Friday, Buxton had not been activated from the injured list, though it sounds like he is with the team in Cleveland and could be in the lineup on Saturday.

The 30-year-old center fielder has played the past two nights on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul, going 0-for-6 with three strikeouts an one RBI.

Without Buxton, here's how the Twins will line up against Cleveland right-hander Triston McKenzie.

Player

Position

Eddy Julien

2B

Trevor Larnach

DH

Ryan Jeffers

C

Max Kepler

RF

Carlos Correa

SS

Carlos Santana

1B

Alex Kirilloff

LF

Jose Miranda

3B

Willi Castro

CF

The Twins said Buxton was headed to St. Paul after he missed two weeks with an inflamed right knee. The hope was that he would join the Twins in Cleveland, which could still happen and appears likely to happen in time for Saturday's 5 p.m. start.

McKenzie has a 1.30 ERA over his past five starts and he's been pretty good in his career against the Twins. Three players in the lineup who have some success against him include Correa, who is 5-for-14 with two homers lifetime against him; MIranda (2-for-5 with two doubles); and Kirilloff (3-for-6).

First pitch Friday is at 6:10 p.m. CT and the game will be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+.

Published |Modified
Joe Nelson

JOE NELSON