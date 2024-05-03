Twins call up Jorge Alcala and his 0.00 ERA from Triple-A
Jorge Alcala is back in the bullpen for the Minnesota Twins as they open a weekend series at Target Field against the Boston Red Sox.
Minnesota recalled the hard-throwing right-hander from Triple-A Rochester on Friday, adding a talented arm to the bullpen after sending Caleb Boushley down on Thursday and trading right-hander Matt Bowman to the Diamondbacks after designating hiim for release earlier in the week.
Alcala was nasty before he was sent down on April 14. The right-hander had made six relief appearances and allowed one unearned run on three hits and three walks in 8.1 innings before being optioned. He struck out nine.
He wasn't as good with the St. Paul Saints, having made three relief appearances and posting a 4.50 ERA. That number, however, is the result of giving up two runs on three hits and three walks in four innings. And the one hit that hurt him was a two-run homer.
Total up his nine appearances between the Twins and Saints and other than serving up a two-run homer at Triple-A, eight of his nine opportunities have been squeaky-clean.