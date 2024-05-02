We're about to find out if the Twins are Jekyll or Hyde
It's been a Jekyll and Hyde start to the 2024 season for the Minnesota Twins. They started out in Mr. Hyde-like fashion, going 7-13 through 20 games before transforming back to Dr. Jekyll and riding a 10-game win streak going into Friday's matchup with the Boston Red Sox in Minneapolis.
Is Mr. Hyde about to reappear in Minnesota now that baseball's version of a magic potion, a la 10 straight games against the woeful Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels, has run out?
There are 30 teams in Major League Baseball and the Angels and White Sox are 28th and 29th, respectively, in pitching. The Twins took advantage by scoring 76 runs in 10 games, a giant leap forward after managing just 67 runs in 20 games before the win streak.
The Twins now will be tested with 10 of the next 13 games against baseball's No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 pitching teams. They start out with three games Friday-Sunday in Minneapolis against the Red Sox, who lead the majors with a 2.57 team ERA.
Then they host the Mariners for four games. Seattle pitchers are No. 2 with a 2.96 ERA and lead the league by holding opponents to a .208 batting average.
After three games in Toronto, Minnesota returns home for a May 14-16 series against the Yankees, who are third in the majors with a 2.97 team ERA.
Why did the Twins struggle in the first 20 games? Injuries certainly played a role, but they also had to face really good starting pitchers. It shouldn't shock anyone that Minnesota erupted against lower quality pitchers from the White Sox and Angels after struggling against the likes of Cole Ragans, Tyler Glasnow, James Paxton, Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize and Tanner Bibee.
The bats in Minnesota have erupted, but the next two weeks should tell a lot about who the Twins are: Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde.