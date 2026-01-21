Twins reportedly trade with Boston for utility man Tristan Gray

The Minnesota Twins have reportedly made a minor-league trade for infielder Tristan Gray, who is now with his fifth organization since 2024.

The deal, per reports, has the Twins sending catcher Nate Baez to the Boston Red Sox for Gray, whom Twins analyst Aaron Gleeman thinks has a chance to compete for a utility role on make the 26-man roster.

Gray, 29, is a Houston native who was a 13th-round pick in 2017. He's had 111 at-bats in his big-league career, posting a batter's line of .207/.282/.410 with four homers and 10 RBIs.

Gray spent last season with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox. In 2024, he bounced between the Oakland Athletics and the Miami Marlins.

In eight seasons in the minors, Gray has slashed .241/.313/.456 with 136 homers, 165 doubles, 26 triples, and 498 RBIs in 808 games. He's also struck out 831 times while drawing 283 walks.

With Minnesota, he has a chance to fill Mickey Gasper's shoes as a utility man who can play first base, second base, third base, and shortstop. Minnesota in need of a utility man after cutting ties with Gasper and Ryan Fitzgerald, who have since signed with the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively.

Baez, 24, was a 12th-round pick by the Twins in 2022. In 51 games at Double-A Wichita last season, Baez hit .237/.297/.400 with five homers and 31 RBIs.

