Sharing Sox Podcast: Can the Sox Hound Bassitt?

Leigh Allan

The White Sox send Dallas Keuchel to the mound today against Oakland A's ace Chris Bassitt, part of the infamous 2016 Jeff Samardzija trade. It should be a doozy of a pitcher's duel, which, it being baseball, could mean a 12-9 final.

Sharing Sox father and son team Leigh and Will Allan are joined by SSHP pitching guru Janice Scurio and more or less hitting expert Eric Loughlin to take a look back at yesterday's Sox win, and look forward to what all hope is another one.

Watch above, or listen below:  

Sure, we're on Apple Podcasts!

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Playoff Gamethread: White Sox at A's, Game 1

Eloy Jiménez is out, Leury García is in, and the excitement in Oakland begins this afternoon!

Leigh Allan

by

Trevor Lines

From the Locker Room: James McCann Sizes Up Another Ring?

For a hot minute, the Chicago White Sox catcher thought he'd be catching another Lucas Giolito no-no.

Brett Ballantini

Ricky Speaks on Eloy not DHing: "You need to be able to run"

The Chicago White Sox manager weighs in pregame, with a chance to clinch the Wild Card series this afternoon.

Brett Ballantini

Lucas Giolito Dazzles as White Sox Take Game 1 vs. Athletics

Lucas Giolito is perfect through six, supported by three long balls, for dominant Game 1 win

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

From the Locker Room: TA is Riding High at the Top of the Order

Can't bury the lede here, Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has a name for when pitcher Lucas Giolito is dealing: Bully Stage

Brett Ballantini

by

Teacher of Truth

From the Locker Room: Lucas Authors a Gem

The Chicago White Sox ace took a perfect game into the seventh inning

Brett Ballantini

by

Teacher of Truth

Ricky Speaks: Happy, and Sassy

The Chicago White Sox manager praises his team's complete effort in the Game 1 win.

Brett Ballantini

So You've Decided to Start a Lefty vs. the White Sox

A trio of triumphant dingers coupled with Lucas Giolito carrying a perfect game through six innings gave the White Sox an early edge in Game 1 vs. the Oakland A's, 4-1.

Janice Scurio

Thank you

No matter the result, covering the Chicago White Sox has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. And here at SSHP, we're only just getting started.

Sam Sherman

by

Tommy Barbee

From the Locker Room: Pito at Peace

The MVP favorite is just going to keep doing what got him here for the Chicago White Sox.

Brett Ballantini