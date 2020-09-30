Sharing Sox Podcast: Can the Sox Hound Bassitt?
Leigh Allan
The White Sox send Dallas Keuchel to the mound today against Oakland A's ace Chris Bassitt, part of the infamous 2016 Jeff Samardzija trade. It should be a doozy of a pitcher's duel, which, it being baseball, could mean a 12-9 final.
Sharing Sox father and son team Leigh and Will Allan are joined by SSHP pitching guru Janice Scurio and more or less hitting expert Eric Loughlin to take a look back at yesterday's Sox win, and look forward to what all hope is another one.
