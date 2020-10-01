SI.com
South Side Hit Pen
HomeFeaturesHistoryMinorsGamesNews
Search

Sharing Sox Podcast: Thox Thumpers Thursday!

Leigh Allan

It's the first playoff game in White Sox history where it's win-or-go-home for both teams, hard though that is to even comprehend ... first in their 120 years. They did have a do-or-die in 2008 with the Blackout Game against the Twins for the division title, but that was an extension of the regular season, not a playoff.

Not awed by that fact, father-and-son Sharing Sox team Leigh and Will Allan again pretend to know what they're talking about, as they go over yesterday's game and look forward to today's.

Watch above, or listen below!

Check us out on Apple Podcasts, too!

THANKS FOR READING SOUTH SIDE HIT PEN
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Playoff Gamethread: White Sox at A's, Game 1

Eloy Jiménez is out, Leury García is in, and the excitement in Oakland begins this afternoon!

Leigh Allan

by

Trevor Lines

I Hope This Column Finds You Well

Any other time, postseason baseball would indicate a time of "togetherness"—we can't all be together, but we have to make the best out of what we got.

Janice Scurio

Three Keys To White Sox Winning Game 3 Win-Or-Go Home

Nello Rubio

White Sox Fall Behind Early, Drop Game 2 Despite Late Comeback

Oakland got to White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel early and Chicago's late rally came up short, setting up an elimination Game 3 Thursday for both teams.

Leigh Allan

by

Bender77

Win or Die Trying

(or How I Learned to Love Chicago White Sox Playoff Baseball in the Time of COVID)

Lenny G

From the Locker Room: Nick Madrigal Keeps His Head Up

And the Chicago White Sox rookie, new to so much in 2020, still sees a high-spirited locker room.

Brett Ballantini

From the Locker Room: Yasmani Grandal Is Looking Forward to Bullpen Day

"We all know what it means, it’s win or go home ... Our season keeps on going, or stops tomorrow."

Brett Ballantini

From the Locker Room: Dallas Keuchel Tips His Cap to Oakland

A tough lineup outfoxed the Chicago White Sox veteran today, but there's still a lot of confidence about the South Siders' chances tomorrow.

Brett Ballantini

Ricky Speaks: The Late-Game Comeback Bodes Well for Game 3

While obviously disappointed, getting the lead run to the plate in the ninth inning was a huge momentum shift for the Chicago White Sox.

Brett Ballantini

Who Are You, and What Did You Do to Dallas Keuchel?

Facing elimination in Game 2, the Oakland A's show that they're not going down without a fight as they revenge-game the Chicago White Sox, 5-3, forcing a Game 3.

Janice Scurio