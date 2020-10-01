Sharing Sox Podcast: Thox Thumpers Thursday!

It's the first playoff game in White Sox history where it's win-or-go-home for both teams, hard though that is to even comprehend ... first in their 120 years. They did have a do-or-die in 2008 with the Blackout Game against the Twins for the division title, but that was an extension of the regular season, not a playoff.

Not awed by that fact, father-and-son Sharing Sox team Leigh and Will Allan again pretend to know what they're talking about, as they go over yesterday's game and look forward to today's.

