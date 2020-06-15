South Side Hit Pen
2020 OOTP sim: The White Sox lose their early lead

Ashley Sanders

HOUSTON — Looking to take the first two games from the Houston Astros, the Chicago White Sox sent out Dylan Cease (2-5, 4.42 ERA) to square off against Josh James (8-4, 3.97 ERA). 

The Sox were looking for a fast start, and they nailed it. Yoán Moncada walked, and Eloy Jiménez singled to center, putting the first two runners on base. Zack Collins, the interesting three-hole hitter, walked to load the bases. José Abreu secured a sac fly to give the Good Guys an early 1-0 lead.

Nomar Mazara walked to re-load the bases, but Nick Madrigal could not drive the ball deep enough to score another run. Have no fear, Yasiel Puig recorded a grand slam to left field for a 5-0 lead!

The game stayed relatively quiet until the Astros found their offense in the third. They were able to load the bases, and a bases-loaded walk gave the Astros their first run of the game. José Altuve recorded a sac fly to bring Houston closer, 5-2.

Zack Collins, in the top of the fourth, took the two runs back on a two-run home run, 7-2 Good Guys.

That's two separate junctures of the game where the White Sox held five-run leads. It may come up later.

Or, right now: The Astros then put up four runs in the bottom portion of the frame. Dylan Cease threw his fourth and fifth walks of the game, not helping matters. Kyle Tucker singled to load the bases, so Cease left the game. Gio González, tomorrow's starter, came in for relief. An RBI single, HBP, an RBI infield hit, and a walk gave the Astros another chip at the lead, narrowing it to 7-6. 

And in the bottom of the sixth, George Springer homered to right field, tying the game, 7-7.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Astros took the lead and successfully completed the comeback, putting up three more runs.

The Sox dropped to 36-34 and sit 6 ½ games in back of the division and four from the wild card.

The series finale is a tough matchup: Lance McCullers Jr. (9-1, 2.59 ERA) and Dallas Keuchel (4-5, 3.83 ERA). 

OOTP 6-13-2020 Part 1
OOTP 6-13-2020 Part 2
OOTP 6-13-2020 Part 3
OOTP 6-13-2020 Part 4
