SI.com
South Side Hit Pen
HomeFeaturesHistoryMinorsGamesNews
Search

From the Locker Room: Adam Engel's catch seals the no-hitter

Brett Ballantini

It started out for Adam Engel as just another game as part of a right-field platoon, and ended with a tiny piece of Lucas Giolito's no-hitter immortality.

"Kinda leading up to that play, as a defender you’re really locked in," Engel said postgame. "Your mindset is get to every ball, although you're thinking more like a ball at the wall. You put out all means necessary to catch anything, do whatever you have to do to get there." 

A natural center fielder and one of the best and fastest defenders in the game, Engel was not worried about treading cautiously into a ninth inning that could have ended with a no-hitter.

"I was joking around with guys beginning around the sixth inning, saying, if I gotta play balls into an error, I’ll do that," Engel grinned. "I was not going to not get to a ball."

A student of defense, Engel knew the scouting report on leadoff hitter Erik González, and thus had him played perfectly. For everyone watching the batter and hearing the contact — including catcher James McCann, who admitted he hadn't held his breath like he did on that last contact in a long time — the fear was a hit falling to spoil the effort with one out left.

Engel had other plans.

"I knew I had to come in, it was a decently easy read," Engel matter-of-facted. "I made the catch and it was an incredible feeling, seeing Giolito accomplish that feat. To put it all together for nine innings ... I still can’t get over how excited I am for him. I can’t say enough good things about Lucas. It was something really special to see. I'm still kinda on Cloud 9 for the guy."

---

Video courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.

THANKS FOR READING SOUTH SIDE HIT PEN
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lucas Giolito no-hits Pirates

Just one walk in an otherwise perfect effort from the ace.

Brett Ballantini

by

Keelin Billue

From the Locker Room: James McCann, on Lucas Giolito's no-hitter

The Chicago White Sox battery was in perfect sync all night

Brett Ballantini

From the Locker Room: Lucas Giolito's no-hitter

On Tuesday, the ace became a Chicago White Sox legend

Brett Ballantini

No hits allowed: Giolito enters history books as White Sox defeat Pirates, 4-0

A night to remember on the South Side of Chicago: Lucas Giolito throws the 19th no-hitter in White Sox history

Janice Scurio

Why Tim Anderson is a great fantasy pick

The Chicago White Sox shortstop mashes, and he's tops in another, less popular metric — having fun

Brett Ballantini

Wrong opinions (and I feel fine)

I attempt to justify my incorrect Chicago White Sox opinions using lyrics from a new Taylor Swift song, and try to earn a Lunchables Pizza sponsorship in the process.

Sam Sherman

Know Your Enemy: Pittsburgh Pirates

Some people are fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates. We here at SSHP are not. This is our series preview, so Chicago White Sox fans can know their enemy.

Colleen Sullivan

Things are working out well in Schaumburg

Scribes descended upon Schaumburg Monday night to take in an alternate site workout and simulated game to occupy the time on an off- day for the Chicago White Sox

James Fox

From Schaumburg (and the CarShield Collegiate League): Jake Burger

Upbeat, optimistic, and ready to attack: the Chicago White Sox third baseman is back, baby!

Brett Ballantini

From the Locker Room: José Abreu, after four straight homers

Even the Chicago White Sox first baseman's outs against the Chicago Cubs were loud today, after tying a record and joining rare company

Brett Ballantini