From the Locker Room: Dallas Keuchel is Ready to Roll

Brett Ballantini

As you'd expect, Dallas Keuchel sounded just like a veteran today in speaking with media before teammate Lucas Giolito takes the mound in the playoff opener on Tuesday afternoon.

Keuchel, who starts Game 2 on Wednesday, feels really good after his late-season IL stint, as he approaches yet another playoffs start in his storied (and postseason-laden) career.

"[It helps] getting to six innings [my last outing], knowing if I need to I can push it to six-seven innings, 110-115 pitches," Keuchel said. "It’s a comfort to know my body will let me push it as much as I need to."

As for the sage advice offered his teammates, who are (mostly) playoff newbies, Dallas was mellow.

"I didn’t really share too much," he said. "This group seems calm and collected as it is...At this point it is about pitching. If we score five runs, that will be nice, but postseason baseball usually comes down to pitching and defense."

Watch the entire video, as it's chock-full of great stuff from the vet.

---

Dallas Keuchel video courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.

