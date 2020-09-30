SI.com
South Side Hit Pen
From the Locker Room: Lucas Authors a Gem

Brett Ballantini

On Tuesday, Lucas Giolito became just the fifth pitcher in baseball history to take a perfect game into the seventh inning of a playoff game.

In an extraordinary admission, Giolito wasn't even feeling right for the first third to his perfecto.

"The first two innings, I wasn’t in sync from the get-go," Giolito admitted. "As the game went on, started to find the rhythm, and from there it started feeling like playing catch."

But once Giolito got his legs under him, though, watch out. Did you notice? Well, Giolito's shortstop, Tim Anderson noticed, saying he saw his pitcher go into "Bully Stage."

"When I start commanding my fastball, throwing my change to the bottom of the zone," Giolito explained "Today, finding the release point on the slider and getting it to the opposite of the plate, then I get to the Bully Stage...was that what Tim was calling it?"

The final results from a nervous Opening Day to a hardly-nervous Game 1 start were remarkable—almost perfect. And we may have a schedule-maker to thank for that.

"I'm not doing to lie, I was a little bit nervous last night," Giolito admitted. "Once I stepped between the lines, it was like any other start...the early start didn’t give me enough time to think about anything. I usually don’t love day games, 'cause I’m not a morning person. But it ended up working out today."

---

Lucas Giolito footage courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.

