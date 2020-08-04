Gamethread: White Sox at Brewers

One win into the four-game set with Milwaukee, the White Sox get a chance to secure at least a split by stealing another from Beertown. Lucas Giolito is on the bump:

Can't say I'm a huge fan of dumping Luis Basabe before a fifth catcher, Nicky D or Ryan Goins. But those decisions are above my pay grade.

For Milwaukee, it's their ace, Brandon Woodruff. Avisaíl García is still in center field. It would be nice if the White Sox could exploit such a downgrade from Lorenzo Cain.

And I hope you turn the volume up for the end of Leury's press availability above, because his answer to my question about Luis stealing his fly balls is pretty sweet.