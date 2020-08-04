South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
Features
History
Minors

Gamethread: White Sox at Brewers

Brett Ballantini

One win into the four-game set with Milwaukee, the White Sox get a chance to secure at least a split by stealing another from Beertown. Lucas Giolito is on the bump:

News of the day:

And if you'd like some of the above news in video form, here's Ricky's pregame comments:

Can't say I'm a huge fan of dumping Luis Basabe before a fifth catcher, Nicky D or Ryan Goins. But those decisions are above my pay grade.

For Milwaukee, it's their ace, Brandon Woodruff. Avisaíl García is still in center field. It would be nice if the White Sox could exploit such a downgrade from Lorenzo Cain.

And I hope you turn the volume up for the end of Leury's press availability above, because his answer to my question about Luis stealing his fly balls is pretty sweet.

Comments

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

Tim Anderson goes on the injured list, Luis Robert ascends to leadoff ... and Yermín is here!

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Gamethread: White Sox at Brewers

On tap: four games vs. Beertown

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

It's Nick Madrigal Day!

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

Going for the sweep and getting north of .500!

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Doubleheader gamethread: White Sox at Spiders

Sure, we're going to call them by another name. Hopefully at the end of this doubleheader, we can call them double-losers

Brett Ballantini

by

Joe Resis

Gamethread: White Sox at Cleveland Garland Buckeyes

Lucas Giolito assumes the hill and tries to snap a string of sorry Chisox starts, and a losing streak

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

White Sox fight back to win fifth in a row

Don't count the South Siders out when down

Ali White

by

Mark Liptak

Experiencing 2005: Things are getting hot

The personal record takes a hit, but the Chicago White Sox keep rolling

Laura Jansen

by

WIN05

Today in White Sox History: August 3

Nellie Fox gets some Hall of Fame glory

Mark Liptak

Know Your Enemy: Milwaukee Brewers

On tap: a Chicago White Sox home-and-home with Beertown

Colleen Sullivan