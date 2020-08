On Tuesday night, Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito no-hit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-0. Giolito was nearly perfect, with just one walk in the game.

The only man to reach base against him in the game, Erik González, lined out to Adam Engel in right field to end the game.

Giolito threw 101 pitches, another career high of 13 strikeouts, and 71 strikes total.