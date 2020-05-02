MLB: The Show Players League Quarterfinals — Giolito with the upset!

Today is the day! Lucas Giolito made his virtual playoff debut in the first MLB: The Show Players League. Lucas finished the regular season with a 19-10 record, 11-3 on the road and 8-7 at home.

His opponent for the quarterfinals was Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays. Bichette and Giolito played in the fourth game of the regular season; Bo was riding a three-game win streak, but Giolito put an end to that after he put up a three-spot in the first inning and held on for the win. Between early April and now, both players have a lot more experience under their belts, so even though Bichette and the Blue Jays had the better record and were the higher seed, all bets were off.

Two experienced players in the playoffs in a best-of-three format, let's get it!

Game 1: Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Bichette had the higher seed, so the first game of the series took place in Toronto. As per usual, Dallas Keuchel was the starting pitcher of choice, and the black-top jerseys were the game attire.

Lucas came ready to play: Virtual Tim Anderson led the game off with a double to left-center field. Yoán Moncada dropped a single to center to put runners on the corners, and José Abreu hit a sac fly to give Lucas and the virtual Sox an early 1-0 lead!

Yasmani Grandal, not content with a one-run lead, went yard to left-center! Lucas wrapped up the the top of the first with a 3-0 lead.

After a commercial break, the game jumped to the bottom of the third inning. Dallas Keuchel was still in the game, and the White Sox lead remained 3-0.

Bichette did snag a one-out, two-run home run down the right-field line to cut the lead to 3-2. At that point, Giolito brought the reliable Aaron Bummer into the game. Bummer walked the first batter he faced, but he recorded the final two outs to lock up the first win of the series!

In a best-of-three format, Lucas needs one more win to stamp his spot in the semifinals.

Game 2: Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox

Back home in Chicago, Lucas went with himself as the starting pitcher, and of course, the black-top jerseys were the uniform of choice.

Giolito and virtual Giolito pitched a scoreless first! Anderson, mirroring game one, led the bottom of the first off with a double to left-center field. After a YoYo walk, Abreu proceeded to walk to fill the bases, but runs could not find home plate.

Giolito and virtual Giolito pitched a scoreless second. Bottom of the second, Nomar Mazara snagged a leadoff single to right. Luis Robert walked to put runners on first and second with zero outs, but with baserunning mistakes, Lucas left the inning scoring zero runs.

Steve Cishek came into the game to pitch the top of the third. Bichette grabbed a leadoff single and put in a pinch-runner, and he found his way around the bases to give Bichette a 1-0 lead. Jimmy Cordero came into the game to relieve Cishek and grab the last two outs of the inning, and got the job done. Lucas needed one run to tie the game and two runs to win it.

YoYo snagged a one-out single, and he advanced to second base on an error. However, the heart of the order could not drive in Moncada.

Bichette grabbed the 1-0 win to tie the series at one and force a game three in Toronto. But we all know how Lucas has done on the road in this tournament ...

Game 3: Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox

Back in Toronto in an elimination game, Lucas went with the black-top jerseys and virtual Carlos Rodón.

Anderson, for the third time, led the game off with a base hit! YoYo doubled to right-center to put ducks on the pond. With a little editing in the broadcast, the first run of the inning was not shown, but Pito or Grandal grabbed the the RBI.

With an early 1-0 lead in this elimination game, Lucas knew one run was not going to be enough. With runners on first and second, Nomar Mazara homered off of the right-field foul pole to give the White Sox a 4-0 lead!

Bottom of the first, Giolito and virtual Los pitched a scoreless inning. Top of the second, Bo Bichette bounced back by pitching a scoreless inning of his own.

As the game went to the bottom of the second inning, Carlos grabbed the first two outs early, but Bichette started a two-out rally. With a two-run home run to center field, the Blue Jays cut the lead in half, 4-2. Jimmy Cordero came into the inning to record the final out, but Bichette was not going to make this game easy for Lucas.

Looking for insurance runs in the top of the third inning, Moncada led the inning off with a home run to left-center! He gave Giolito the insurance runs he wanted, and a 5-2 lead.

Bottom of the third, it was a do-or-die situation for Bo and the virtual Blue Jays. Cordero stayed in the game for the save, but after he gave up a leadoff single, Aaron Bummer replaced Jimmy.

Bummer, finding himself in a bases-loaded, one-out situation, was replaced by Alex Colomé. I was sweating and biting my nails, as one swing of the bat could walk the game off for Bo. However, virtual Alex found his real-life Alex, and he grabbed the save.

Lucas Giolito adavances to the semifinals with a nerve-wracking Game 3 win. That's my ace!

Afterthoughts

*BREATHE*

Giolito, the sixth seed, upset Bichette, the third seed! Giolito advances to the semifinals to play the winner of the final quarterfinals series, happening right now, between Joey Gallo and Ian Happ. These games have a quick turnaround, so the semifinals will be played today and aired on ESPN2 at 4 p.m. CT.

Bichette was a fierce competitor, as he did not go gentle into the night. He made the games close, and nothing was for granted. Good luck as you find your way back into playing real-life baseball games, Bo!

As for Lucas Giolito, I am so proud! He brought the upset, and he has earned a spot as a semifinalist and Final Four team. I will continue to live-tweet his games, and you can expect another recap at South Side Hit Pen on Sports Illustrated once this evening's series ends.

Best of luck, Lucas, You can do this! Just remember: good vibes, patient at-bats, and have fun!