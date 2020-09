Sharing Sox father and son team Leigh and Will Allan once again pretend they know what they're talking about, as the White Sox head into the playoffs for the first time in 12 years. This time, though, they're joined by someone who actually does know what she's talking about, South Side Hit Pen woman of wit and wisdom Janice Scurio.

Watch above, or listen below:

And as always, we're on Apple Podcasts.