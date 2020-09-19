SI.com
South Side Hit Pen
HomeFeaturesHistoryMinorsGamesNews
Search

Sports Illustrated jinx works online, too!

Leigh Allan

The Sports Illustrated jinx is renowned. But it has historically just meant sporting doom for whoever appeared on the cover. Turns out, it may work electronically as well.

si jinx
Apparently, not just in print.

SI's latest power rankings moved the White Sox all the way to the top of the American League on Friday. Wish they hadn't, because the ranking was followed by a dead-flat performance.

Well, dead flat except when we took time out for a little Crocheting. Which we'll get to, after a brief time out for the game itself.

Sox get bombarded by Reds, 7-1

Well, it was mostly Jonathan Stiever who got bombarded. In his major league debut Sunday, Stiever had been very impressive, recovering from a bad first inning to paint the corners and finish strongly in a short start. 

This time, no recovery. Stiever gave up solo homers to Nicholas Castellanos, Tucker Barnhart and Joey Votto — then, after two four-pitch walks, a three-run shot to Jesse Winker. He only lasted 2 ⅔ innings, and he was finding a whole lot of plate with all his pitches, which isn't a way to punch a ticket to the playoffs.

The bullpen shut out the Reds the rest of the way, except for Steve Cishek giving up a run on a Votto double, because giving up a run is what Steve Cishek does. Gio González tossed a nifty 2 ⅓ innings  against a mostly lefty lineup, and he was followed by another guy, whom we'll get to in a moment, after we finish crying over the offense.

Tim Anderson got a day of rest, so Nick Madrigal hit leadoff and he appropriately did what Tim does and got a hit to start the game, and a double later. Unfortunately, that gave Madrigal one more total base than the rest of the team combined.

Madrigal's double to start the sixth was followed by a walk to Yasmani Grandal and a HBP for José Abreu, making it bases loaded and no outs and the middle of the order up. Two grounders and a strikeout later, the game had only been closed to 6-1, and the next nine batters got schneids.

Enough of a game to forget, so let's stick to our knitting — er, Crocheting

With Evan Marshall going on the IL — bad luck that, his place on the roster was taken by first round draft choice Garrett Crochet, and Crochet stuck the needle in the Reds. His first big-league — and first professional — pitch was a slider that bounced a few times and made a play for the dugout, but he recovered to mow through the sixth inning on 13 pitches, nine of them strikes, the fastballs firing up to 101. That's miles per hour, not feet.

Sure, it was the bottom of the order of a usually terrible-hitting Reds team, and two of the three batters were lefties, as is Crochet. But, hey, 101. And strikes!

So there was a glimmer of good in there. José Ruiz was also de-Schaumbergized and pitched a nice inning, but — sorry, José — the kid gets the kudos.

The win was the sixth in a row for the Reds, who climbed to .500 after a dismal start of the season. Tomorrow night is expected to be a battle of pitching heavyweights (that's figurative — Ruiz already pitched tonight — Trevor Bauer vs. Dallas Keuchel. May the best man win, as long as it's Dallas.

THANKS FOR READING SOUTH SIDE HIT PEN
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Mark Liptak
Mark Liptak

This division isn't over yet. Not with four games vs. Cleveland next week. Part of me honestly wouldn't mind very much the Sox dropping to the #3 seed. They'd get Houston in the first round instead of having to face Bieber and Cleveland. THAT is a scary proposition. Especially in a best of three where a fluke play, an odd bounce, a blown call or a freak injury and you are done for the season.

Games

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Know Your Enemy: Cincinnati Reds

The playoff clinchers Chicago White Sox face a franchise fighting for the postseason

Leigh Allan

by

Brett Ballantini

From the Locker Room: Playoffs for Pito

José Abreu, the leader of the Chicago White Sox finally gets his postseason wish

Brett Ballantini

Sox beat Twins 4-3, clinch playoff berth

Everyone chips in, and Eloy Jiménez's RBI double makes the difference

Tommy Barbee

by

Brett Ballantini

White Sox fail to clinch, fall to Twins 5-1

Two hits rarely get the job done

Tommy Barbee

by

Mark Liptak

From the Locker Room: TA finally celebrates a clinch day

It was a quiet game for the Chicago White Sox vocal leader, but a lot of happiness afterward

Brett Ballantini

From the Locker Room: Eloy comes through

After three strikeouts, the young slugger was going to drive in the go-ahead run by any means necessary

Brett Ballantini

Ricky Speaks: Clinching a playoff spot

The Chicago White Sox manager is emotional after today's win, deflects all credit to his players

Brett Ballantini

From the Locker Room: Luis Robert's third-base flop

For a guy who's gone viral for the fantastical, La Pantera is the subject of some humor this time around

Brett Ballantini

by

Brett Ballantini

Foster & Heuer: Chicago's unheralded rookie relief combination

The rookies are making a mark in the Chicago White Sox bullpen — and major league leaderboards

Nello Rubio

Sharing Sox episode 2: Putting the winning streak on the line

Because the Chicago White Sox are undefeated since the first episode of Sharing Sox, Leigh and Will Allan were allowed back to again pretend they know what they're talking about.

Leigh Allan