MLB Power Rankings: Will White Sox Reign in October?
At long last (though it feels like we’ve only just begun), we’ve reached the finish line.
Not of the regular season, which concludes on Sept. 27. But this is the final non-postseason version of SI’s MLB Power Rankings. Our next edition will run Monday, Sept. 28, and feature only the playoff teams. We'll circle back around after the postseason with a final 1-30 ranking.
With a nod to last season’s Power Rankings caretaker, Emma Baccellieri, here’s a haiku for each club. So once more, with feeling, let’s rank:
30. Pittsburgh Pirates (Last Week: 30)
Pity the Pirates
Another painful rebuild
Please don’t make us watch
29. Boston Red Sox (Last Week: 28)
Despair has set in
No banners for resetting
Pitching, anyone?
28. Texas Rangers (Last Week: 27)
New park, same results
Everything is bigger in
Texas, but scoring
Inside The Rangers: GM Jon Daniels Reveals Youthful Team Identity for 2021
27. Los Angeles Angels (Last Week: 25)
Trout deserves better
Another missed postseason
David Fletcher too
26. Arizona Diamondbacks (Last Week: 29)
Save for Zac Gallen
The rotation bit the Snakes
MadBum’s contract: Yikes
25. Kansas City Royals (Last Week: 26)
Losing year again
At least there is two-hit Whit
Someday, Bobby Witt
24. Washington Nationals (Last Week: 23)
Flags fly forever
But wow, what a hangover
Forget-me-now pill?
23. Detroit Tigers (Last Week: 22)
Rotation needs help
Candelario, savior
Can Torkelson pitch?
22. Seattle Mariners (Last Week: 24)
Postseason pipe dream
Two decades, fans stay waiting
Centerfield's set, though
21. Colorado Rockies (Last Week: 19)
Nolan always knew
Rocktober dreams were just that
A Story time tale
Inside The Seams: Rockies Down with a Case of the Dodger Blues
20. Baltimore Orioles (Last Week: 17)
Taking steps forward
Lose one hundred, nevermore
Birdland leaves cellar
19. New York Mets (Last Week: 18)
Brodie's seat is hot
DeGrom's heater is hotter
Good riddance, Wilpons
APSTEIN: After the Worst Night of His Season, Dominic Smith Used His Voice
18. Milwaukee Brewers (Last Week: 21)
Yelich should be fine
But offseason losses hurt
Grandal, Moose are missed
17. Philadelphia Phillies (Last Week: 14)
Could be pretty good
But they actually may have
Worst bullpen ever
16. Houston Astros (Last Week: 15)
Trash cans fall silent
As does the booing of fans
Just wait ‘til next year
15. Cincinnati Reds (Last Week: 20)
Scary rotation
Unlucky offense, so far
Upset recipe?
14. Miami Marlins (Last Week: 16)
Inexplicable
Eighteen players had COVID
Mattingly's best work
13. St. Louis Cardinals (Last Week: 12)
More COVID chaos
Eleven doubleheaders
Just 58 games
12. San Francisco Giants (Last Week: 13)
Lineup of outcasts
Pitchers who are past their prime
But somehow, not bad?
11. Cleveland Indians (Last Week: 6)
Hooray for José
Cleveland rocks, but can they hit?
Ho! Bieber fever
Cleveland Baseball Insider: Bats Wake Up to Snap 8-Game Losing Streak
10. Toronto Blue Jays (Last Week: 10)
Nomadic Blue Jays
What names! Teoscar, Cavan
Lourdes, Rowdy too
9. Atlanta Braves (Last Week: 8)
One good starter, Fried
Best offense in MLB
They sure do need it
Braves Central: Freddie Freeman Making Push for NL MVP
8. New York Yankees (Last Week: 11)
The Bombers are back
LeMahieu rakes, and Luke Voit
Only hits dingers
SELBE: Rock Bottom No More: The Yankees Are Back
7. Chicago Cubs (Last Week: 9)
A. Mills no-hitter?
Yu have got to be kidding
What is Happ-ning here?
6. Minnesota Twins (Last Week: 5)
Marvelous Maeda
Byron, shall you ever walk?
Boomstick stays booming
5. Oakland Athletics (Last Week: 4)
Balanced Athletics
Everybody loves Ramon
Except for Houston
Inside The Athletics: Diekman's Flirt With Perfection a Major Reason for A's Success
4. Tampa Bay Rays (Last Week: 2)
The beasts of the East
Brandon Lowe for MVP?
Unlikely, but still
3. San Diego Padres (Last Week: 3)
Unwritten rules stink
Welcome to Slam Diego
Let the kids pimp bombs
2. Chicago White Sox (Last Week: 7)
Dynasty is here
Tim Terrific, Jose too
South Side superstars
MARTELL: White Sox's Playoff Berth Both Long Overdue and Sooner Than Expected
1. Los Angeles Dodgers (Last Week: 1)
Best team by a lot
What could possibly go wrong?
Heard that song before
Inside The Dodgers: Dodgers Take Two in San Diego and Are the Best in the West