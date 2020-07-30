Lucas Giolito gave us exactly what we needed, a strong outing with zero runs. Giolito had a nice bounce-back after his rough Opening Day start against the Minnesota Twins, with six strong innings, giving up four hits, striking out six and walking two.

Giolito did find himself in just a couple of jams during the game, but nonetheless our ace was able to get out of both unscathed.

Overall, Giolito was on his stuff tonight and looking like last year's All-Star self. His changeup tonight was huge. He threw 40 changeups and got 10 swing-and-misses on it.

"[Throwing the changeup up in the zone is] just something I do," Giolito said postgame. "I try to throw a lot up in the zone with ride and carry. I'm not trying to nitpick corners, ever. It's about trusting my arm speed, and that I'm going to deliver a good pitch over the plate."

Giolito has been a Cleveland killer, in his last three starts against Cleveland he hasn't allowed a single run and has struck out 23.

Zach Plesac was also on his stuff tonight, even more so than Giolito. He went eight innings while striking out a career-high 11, and only allowed three hits. He shut White Sox hitters down all night, and did so with efficiency.

Bullpen-wise, Evan Marshall and Aaron Bummer tonight? Just straight nasty with two strikeouts each. I am here to campaign #BummerForCloser.

The ninth inning is where the fun started. Brad Hand came in for the Indians trying to keep the game scoreless. Spoiler alert, he couldn't do it. He loaded the bases with none out and Yasmani Grandal brought in the first run with a sac fly. Another sac fly from Eloy Jiménez and a two-run single from rookie Luis Robert quickly gave the Good Guys a 4-0 lead.

Just when I thought it was over, in the bottom of the ninth, up 4-0, Alex Colomé loaded up the bases just to make me really sweat. Colomé, wrestling a bit against catcher Grandal's calls, did manage to get out of the jam with no damage.

Something notable is that Luis Robert is on a six-game hitting streak, and his streak may never end with how good he has been these first few games. Also expect Nick Madrigal in the bigs this weekend, possibly? *Fingers crossed*

The White Sox are 2-4 and are off tomorrow, with wheels up to Kansas City for a weekend series. Expect to see Dallas Keuchel on the mound come Friday night. Leigh Allan will have your lyrical game coverage.

