From the Locker Room: Lucas Giolito's Big Day Out

Sure, Lucas Giolito might have spent three minutes discussing the change in his arm path with ex-pitcher and ESPN broadcaster Jessica Mendoza and later espoused the benefits of plyo balls, but he sat down for his first pregame media session with a simple message.

"It’s time to go to work," he said. "It’s a brand-new season. Everything to this point doesn’t matter any more. For us, we're going to enjoy that moment, playing on this stage. It’s the same game. We know what it takes to be successful."

And as for going wire-to-wire as the White Sox ace and thus the Game 1 starter, Giolito was moved.

"It’s an honor," he said. "This is what I’ve been working for. I’ve been really looking forward to pitching in the postseason, and I couldn't ask for a better squad to be doing it with."

And Giolito, who's pitched just once in the last 11 days, is feeling strong—and a bit raw—on a number of levels.

"It’s more like midseason form," the ace says of reaching the playoffs after a 60-game schedule. "I’ve only thrown 70-something innings this year. All the pitchers ares are feeling different than they would throwing [a full season of] 200 innings. I'm feeling very good physically, but it’s the same game. Just lead with what you know you can do well."

Lucas Giolito footage courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.