New York Yankees' Star Slugger Returns as Team Looks to Split Series With Orioles
Back in the nick of time.
The New York Yankees are looking to split a four-game series with the American League East rival Baltimore Orioles in Camden Yards on Thursday, and they will have some help.
Star left fielder Alex Verdugo has returned from the paternity list, rejoining the Yankees late Wednesday night. He will be in the lineup batting sixth on Thursday, and the team has missed his bat this week, as they have only been able to muster up a total of four runs in the last three games without him.
Prior to losing Verdugo for three days, the Yankees' offense exploded for a total of 30 runs in two games in Miwaukee when facing the Brewers. In total, the Bronx Bombers racked up 35 runs across three games over the weekend.
However, the Yankees have faced some tough pitching in Baltimore, going against Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, along with Grayson Rodriguez and Dean Kremer. On Thursday, New York has All-Star left-handed starter and acting ace Carlos Rodon taking the ball against righty Kyle Bradish, so it should be another pitching duel.
Pitching hasn't been the issue for the Yankees in this series. Their offense has been inconsistent at times this year, and they have also been shutout a total of five times in their first 32 games. Superstar Aaron Judge and second baseman Gleyber Torres are both off to rough starts at the plate, but are starting to turn things around in the production department across the past week.
Luckily, Verdugo is now back and should provide an impact in the middle of the Yankees' order. In his first season in pinstripes, the soon to be 28-year-old is slashing .267/.358/.446 with a .804 OPS, four home runs and 13 RBIs.
The Yankees acquired Verdugo from the AL East rival Boston Red Sox back in December during Winter Meetings around the same time they landed superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. GM Brian Cashman tried trading for Verdugo at the trade deadline last summer, so much so that the two sides discussed Torres as the main piece, but a deal never came to fruition.
Fast forward to the offseason, which saw Verdugo become a Yankee. He is crushing the baseball to begin his career in the Bronx and the club is happy he is now on their side.