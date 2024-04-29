New York Yankees to be Without Star Slugger in Crucial Series vs. Orioles
The New York Yankees will be without their cleanup hitter in their crucial four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards this week.
Superstar outfielder Alex Verdugo has been placed on the paternity list as he and his wife are expecting a child.
It is possible that Verdugo might be able to return during this series, which goes through Thursday, but he will at least be missing for a majority of the four-game set.
This is a significant loss for the Yankees, who recently moved Verdugo to the cleanup spot in the lineup, where he has thrived. In his first season in the Bronx, the soon to be 28-year-old is performing like the best left fielder in baseball. Yankees MVP superstar Aaron Judge told Verdugo he is one of the best left fielders he has ever played with next to franchise legend Brett Gardner. This is high praise coming from the Yankee captain.
The Yankees faced Verdugo for the past four seasons while he was with the American League East division rival Boston Red Sox. General manager Brian Cashman tried trading for Verdugo last summer at the trade deadline in a deal involving second baseman Gleyber Torres, but an agreement never materialized.
Fast forward to Winter Meetings in December, and this time Cashman was successful in acquiring Verdugo from the Red Sox for a lesser price than Torres. The Yankees also landed Verdugo in the same week as superstar Juan Soto, setting their outfield in the corner spots, and pushing Judge to center field.
In 29 games (MLB leader) this season, Verdugo has earned his pinstripes, slashing .267/.358/.446 with a .804 OPS, four home runs and 13 RBIs. The Yankees certainly need him back as soon as possible. He should be able to return shortly, but will likely miss this crucial series for first place in the AL East against the Orioles.