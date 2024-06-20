3 Blockbuster Trade Targets The New York Yankees Should Pursue
The New York Yankees are currently viewed as the top World Series favorite by many analysts and fans around the baseball world. However, there are a lot of very good teams that will be difficult to beat.
That is why the Yankees are expected to be aggressive ahead of the late-July MLB trade deadline.
New York will be looking for potential upgrades at a few different positions. Among those positions are first base and relief pitching. Both positions could use an upgrade or at the very minimum better depth.
While we are still over a month away from the deadline, many different options and potential candidates have been named for the Yankees. Some of the potential targets would require blockbuster trades to acquire.
Let's take a look at three players New York should target in a potential blockbuster style of trade.
3. Pete Alonso, First Base, New York Mets
First up on the list we have one of the most popular names being mentioned in trade speculation. A trade between the two New York teams may seem far-fetched, but it would make a lot of sense.
For the Yankees, they would be getting a star slugger and a major first base upgrade. Alonso would push their World Series chances much higher than they currently sit.
He has hit .243/.321/.475 this season to go along with 16 home runs and 42 RBI. Alonso would bring elite power and production to the lineup and he's a solid defender as well.
2. Mason Miller, Relief Pitcher, Oakland Athletics
Another high-profile player on the trade market is reliever Mason Miller. He has put together an impressive 2024 campaign and would be a massive addition for the New York bullpen.
Miller has pitched in 27 games this season. He has compiled a 2.14 ERA to go along with 13 saves and only two blown saves.
If the Yankees want to make a splash on the pitching side of things, the 25-year-old hard-throwing right-hander would be a perfect target. There is no guarantee that the Athletics will trade him, but New York should see what they can do to acquire him.
1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., First Base, Toronto Blue Jays
Finally, there is one name that stands out among the rest as a blockbuster trade target the Yankees should pursue. While the Blue Jays have stated that they don't plan to trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a lot can change and a strong offer can force consideration.
Guerrero would make the New York lineup one of the best that baseball has seen in recent history. He has put together another good season so far, batting .278/.365/.394 and has hit seven home runs and recorded 30 RBI.
While his power has not been as good as it has been in years past, there's a good chance he will heat up down the stretch of the season. If the Yankees can put together a trade package to acquire Guerrero, he would instantly make them a much more lethal contender.
The 25-year-old first baseman is a perfect fit for New York and the front office should be very interested in pursuing a trade for him.