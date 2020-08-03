Yankees' Aaron Judge Homers in Fifth Straight Game

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge's start to the 2020 regular season is no longer just hot, it's historic.

The Yankees' right fielder homered in his fifth consecutive game on Sunday night, blasting a three-run shot off Boston's left-hander Matt Hall in the second inning.

Flying 419 feet — with an exit velocity of 107.9 mph per Statcast — Judge's moonshot touched down in the second deck down the left-field line at Yankee Stadium. With his fifth of the season, Judge reassumes a tie for the league lead in home runs.

Five homers in five games puts Judge in historic company. The last player in pinstripes to accomplish such a feat is Alex Rodriguez back in September of 2007.

Further, Judge and Rodriguez are now the only Yankees ever to hit five long balls across the Bombers' first eight games of a season. On Saturday, Judge joined Mark Teixeira (2011), Alex Rodriguez (2007), Jorge Posada (2001), Yogi Berra (1956), Lou Gehrig (1932) and Babe Ruth (1921) as the seventh Yankee to hit four in the club's first seven contests.

Entering play on Sunday, Judge led the Yankees — and was in the in the top 10 across baseball — with eight runs scored and nine RBI.

Judge's homer on Sunday gave New York a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Of Judge's last 32 home runs, dating back to the start of 2019, 23 of them have either tied the game or given the Yankees a lead.

