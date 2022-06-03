Skip to main content

After Outdueling Shohei Ohtani, Nestor Cortes Has No Interest In Hitting

Cortes was asked if he’s jealous that he doesn’t get to hit and pitch like Ohtani, but the Yankees starter is perfectly fine being confined to the mound.

Nestor Cortes doesn’t bring the heat on the mound, and he has no desire to face it in the batter’s box.

The Yankees starter was jokingly asked if he’s jealous of Angels sensation Shohei Ohtani, who gets to hit and pitch. Ohtani started opposite of Cortes in the first game of Tuesday’s double-header between New York and Los Angeles, in addition to DH’ing against him.

“I really don't want to face anybody throwing above 90 mph,” a chuckling Cortes, who throws in the low-90s himself, told reporters after the game. Ohtani, meanwhile, can reach the upper-90s.

“I’m okay staying on this side of the baseball,” Cortes continued. “But what he does is impressive, and if you can do that, more respect to you.”

While Ohtani is indeed impressive – he hit 46 homers while recording a 3.18 ERA in 2021 – Cortes easily outdueled the reigning, unanimous MVP on Tuesday. Ohtani followed up a nightmarish 2021 start at Yankee Stadium with another disappointing outing in the Bronx, lasting just three innings. The Yankees won, 6-1, after Ohtani allowed four earned runs and eight hits, including home runs to Matt Carpenter, Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres.

Cortes, meanwhile, continued his All-Star caliber campaign, twirling seven scoreless innings while striking out seven. He, however, didn’t have a hit in the game. Ohtani did.

Cortes’s only career plate appearance came in 2021; he didn’t reach base.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

In between Tuesday’s games, Angels manager Joe Maddon suggested that Ohtani may have been tipping his pitches. Ohtani tallied just three swings and misses and two strikeouts against New York.

"They're really good at reading pitchers,” Maddon said of the Yankees, per MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger. “They're very good at."

Maddon’s Yankees counterpart agreed.

“I think we are, too,” Aaron Boone, informed of Maddon’s comments, told reporters before cracking a smile. “Hopefully, we continue to be good at it, too.”

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Nestor Cortes Jr.Shohei OhtaniNew York YankeesLos Angeles Angels

New York Yankees OF Aaron Hicks with Pittsburgh Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds
News

Yankees Should Replace Aaron Hicks With This Center Fielder at Trade Deadline

By Pat Ragazzo2 hours ago
Los Angeles Angels SP Shohei Ohtani gives up home run to New York Yankees 2B Gleyber Torres
News

Yankees Smack Three Home Runs off Shohei Ohtani in Big Win Over Angels

By Max Goodman2 hours ago
New York Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson runs after hitting home run
News

Josh Donaldson Should Be Asking Why Yankees Peers Didn’t Back Him

By Gary Phillips12 hours ago
Los Angeles Angels infielder Tyler Wade slides at home plate
News

Ex-Yankees Tyler Wade Jokes About Aaron Judge Angels Recruitment

By Gary PhillipsJun 1, 2022
Los Angeles Angels SP Noah Syndergaard pitching at Yankee Stadium
News

Noah Syndergaard Gets Rocked By Yankees in Return to New York

By Max GoodmanMay 31, 2022
New York Yankees SS Gleyber Torres runs after hitting home run
News

Gleyber Torres Has Regained Some of His Pop

By Gary PhillipsMay 31, 2022
New York Yankees SP J.A. Happ pitching at Yankee Stadium
News

Ex-Yankees Pitcher J.A. Happ Announces Retirement

By Max GoodmanMay 31, 2022
Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks on from dugout
News

The Biggest Questions Facing the Yankees After Memorial Day Benchmark

By Gary PhillipsMay 31, 2022