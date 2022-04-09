Stanton, Rizzo Power Yankees Past Red Sox For Second Straight Win

After starting pitcher Luis Severino threw three frames, six different Yankees relievers pitched scoreless innings on Saturday.

NEW YORK — After powering past the Red Sox in an extra-innings victory on Opening Day, the Yankees stuck with a similar approach in their second ballgame of the season on Saturday.

Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton both went yard for the second time in as many days, leading New York to a 4-2 win over their rivals at Yankee Stadium.

Once again, it was the Red Sox that jumped in front early.

Facing right-hander Luis Severino—who was making his first regular season start at Yankee Stadium since September 22, 2019—Boston's left fielder Alex Verdugo pounded a two-run homer into the seats in right.

Severino limited the damage from there. He finished his first outing of the season with only those two earned runs allowed and five strikeouts over three innings, throwing 65 pitches. His fastball touched 100.3 mph, averaging 97.8 mph.

A two-run blast off the bat of Rizzo—another no-doubter to right—tied the game a few innings later.

The score was knotted at two runs apiece until right fielder Giancarlo Stanton decimated a hanging slider from right-hander Nick Pivetta, sending a 437-foot moonshot to left field.

Stanton's second homer of the season, also a two-run shot, gave the Yankees a 4-2 lead. They never looked back.

From right-hander Ron Marinaccio—who made his MLB debut in the fourth inning—to Aroldis Chapman—recording his first save of the season in the ninth—six different Yankees pitchers threw scoreless innings in relief of Severino.

Seven relievers pitched on Opening Day, allowing one earned run in seven innings.

New York is now 2-0 to start the 2022 regular season and will face the Red Sox one more time, on Sunday night, before opening a four-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

