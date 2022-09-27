Skip to main content

DJ LeMahieu Should Return to Yankees Any Day Now

Aaron Boone expects the versatile infielder back on Wednesday or Friday.

Aaron Boone plans on activating DJ LeMahieu this week. The manager just hasn’t settled on a day yet.

With no move announced Tuesday, Boone can choose from Wednesday, the Yankees’ final game in Toronto, or Friday, the start of a home series against Baltimore. New York is off on Thursday.

"The last couple of days have been encouraging for him,” Boone said of LeMahieu on Tuesday. “Today, [he] was out there [hitting] off velocity and breaking balls and running the bases. So there's a chance he could be in play tomorrow. If not, I might push a little more until Friday when we open back against the Orioles. But we're about at that point of let's go give this thing a go."

LeMahieu has not played since Sept. 4. The Yankees placed the versatile infielder on the 10-day injured list with right second toe inflammation on Sept. 8. He struggled mightily before that as the injury hindered him, hitting .145/.191/.145 with zero extra-base hits over 21 games between Aug. 8 and Sept. 4.

Boone doesn’t expect LeMahieu to be limited in the field once he returns. But the Yankees will keep a close eye on his comfort level at the plate with just a few games to go before the playoffs.

"I think this is all, probably, just going to be hitting related,” Boone said. “Can he handle it? Can he hit at a level he needs to and we need him to?"

LeMahieu was quietly enjoying a productive season prior to Aug. 8, slashing .288/.393/.435 with 12 home runs and 43 RBI. After some time off and treatment, the Yankees will see if the 34-year-old can show glimpses of his healthy self before any sort of decision is made about LeMahieu’s postseason role.

