DJ LeMahieu Should Return to Yankees Any Day Now

Aaron Boone plans on activating DJ LeMahieu this week. The manager just hasn’t settled on a day yet.

With no move announced Tuesday, Boone can choose from Wednesday, the Yankees’ final game in Toronto, or Friday, the start of a home series against Baltimore. New York is off on Thursday.

"The last couple of days have been encouraging for him,” Boone said of LeMahieu on Tuesday. “Today, [he] was out there [hitting] off velocity and breaking balls and running the bases. So there's a chance he could be in play tomorrow. If not, I might push a little more until Friday when we open back against the Orioles. But we're about at that point of let's go give this thing a go."

LeMahieu has not played since Sept. 4. The Yankees placed the versatile infielder on the 10-day injured list with right second toe inflammation on Sept. 8. He struggled mightily before that as the injury hindered him, hitting .145/.191/.145 with zero extra-base hits over 21 games between Aug. 8 and Sept. 4.

Boone doesn’t expect LeMahieu to be limited in the field once he returns. But the Yankees will keep a close eye on his comfort level at the plate with just a few games to go before the playoffs.

"I think this is all, probably, just going to be hitting related,” Boone said. “Can he handle it? Can he hit at a level he needs to and we need him to?"

LeMahieu was quietly enjoying a productive season prior to Aug. 8, slashing .288/.393/.435 with 12 home runs and 43 RBI. After some time off and treatment, the Yankees will see if the 34-year-old can show glimpses of his healthy self before any sort of decision is made about LeMahieu’s postseason role.

