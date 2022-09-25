Claimed Off Waivers, Miguel Andújar Lands With New Team

NEW YORK — Miguel Andújar has a new home, just like he wanted.

A few days after he was designated for assignment by the Yankees, Andújar was claimed by the Pirates, New York announced on Sunday evening.

Andújar requested a trade from the Yankees earlier this season, a result of some building frustration regarding playing time. After his fantastic rookie season in 2018—nearly winning the American League Rookie of the Year—he's either been injured or bouncing between Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and the Bronx, never securing a consistent opportunity in pinstripes.

This move officially ends an 11-year stint within the Yankees organization for Andújar—he was signed back in 2011, making his big-league debut in 2017.

It might be a while before Andújar plays in a meaningful big-league game again, though. Pittsburgh is far from contention. That said, there's certainly an opportunity for the infielder-turned-outfielder to start and show what he can do.

Andújar will find some familiar faces in Pittsburgh. Between the Clay Holmes and Jameson Taillon trades, along with some other lower-profile moves, there are several ex-Yankees on the Pirates' active roster: Roansy Contreras, Miguel Yajure, Diego Castillo, Hoy Park, Manny Bañuelos, Greg Allen and more.

This season, Andújar is hitting .229/.250/.281 in 27 games. Over his six years with the club, he's batting .273/.303/.449 with 35 homers. The vast majority of that production came in his rookie season and he'll surely be looking to recapture that form going forward.

