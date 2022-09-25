Skip to main content

Claimed Off Waivers, Miguel Andújar Lands With New Team

Andújar was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh on Sunday. He was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Thursday.
NEW YORK — Miguel Andújar has a new home, just like he wanted.

A few days after he was designated for assignment by the Yankees, Andújar was claimed by the Pirates, New York announced on Sunday evening.

Andújar requested a trade from the Yankees earlier this season, a result of some building frustration regarding playing time. After his fantastic rookie season in 2018—nearly winning the American League Rookie of the Year—he's either been injured or bouncing between Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and the Bronx, never securing a consistent opportunity in pinstripes. 

This move officially ends an 11-year stint within the Yankees organization for Andújar—he was signed back in 2011, making his big-league debut in 2017.

It might be a while before Andújar plays in a meaningful big-league game again, though. Pittsburgh is far from contention. That said, there's certainly an opportunity for the infielder-turned-outfielder to start and show what he can do. 

Andújar will find some familiar faces in Pittsburgh. Between the Clay Holmes and Jameson Taillon trades, along with some other lower-profile moves, there are several ex-Yankees on the Pirates' active roster: Roansy Contreras, Miguel Yajure, Diego Castillo, Hoy Park, Manny Bañuelos, Greg Allen and more.

This season, Andújar is hitting .229/.250/.281 in 27 games. Over his six years with the club, he's batting .273/.303/.449 with 35 homers. The vast majority of that production came in his rookie season and he'll surely be looking to recapture that form going forward. 

