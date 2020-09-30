Cole Bests Bieber as Yankees Rout Indians in Wild Card Series Opener

Billed as the premier pitching matchup across baseball, Tuesday night's Yankees-Indians Wild Card Series opener couldn't have been more one-sided.

Once the Bombers' bats stormed in front against Shane Bieber, the presumptive American League Cy Young Award winner, Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole took care of the rest.

New York cruised to victory in an 12-3 rout at Progressive Field, placing Cleveland on the brink of elimination.

Cole didn't just secure the win in his Yankees postseason debut, he produced his best start of the entire season. The right-hander had 13 strikeouts, allowing just two runs on six hits without issuing a single walk.

Beyond a fourth-inning home run from Cleveland's left fielder Josh Naylor—who had four hits on the night—New York's ace ran right through the Indians' lineup. Cole had two strikeouts in all but one of his seven innings of work. After the Naylor home run, the right-hander retired 10 of the final 11 batters he faced.

His 13-strikeout performance set MLB playoffs history as Cole became the first pitcher ever to record a third postseason outing with 12-plus strikeouts.

Slugger Aaron Judge set the tone early on offense with a booming two-run home run on just the fourth pitch of the game.

Bieber had given up seven earned runs through his first eight starts (and 52 2/3 innings) during the regular season. It took less than five innings for the Yankees to tag him for that many Tuesday. Shortstop Gleyber Torres smacked a 2-2 fastball over the center-field wall for a two-run blast to put the Yankees ahead, 7-2, and chase Bieber from the game.

Brett Gardner and Giancarlo Stanton each added a home run off the Cleveland bullpen. Torres had four hits, and Gardner finished a triple shy of the cycle. New York finished with 15 hits against five different Indians pitchers in the offensive onslaught.

Masahiro Tanaka takes the mound for the Yankees Wednesday night, and with a win, they will advance to the American League Division Series.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees