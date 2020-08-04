Gerrit Cole Stays Perfect in Yankees Uniform, Shuts Down Phillies in Pinstripe Debut

NEW YORK — Nearly eight months ago, Gerrit Cole stood at the dais at Yankee Stadium, unveiling the sign from his childhood that read, "Yankee Fan Today Tomorrow Forever."

"I'm here. I've always been here," he exclaimed, beaming in his brand new No. 45 pinstriped jersey.

It was a moment and a signing decades in the making, matching one of the best pitchers on the planet with the team he's been rooting for since he was just a kid.

Since then, Cole had donned pinstripes on a few occasions. He suited up on picture day, toed the rubber during his Spring Training debut in New York's iconic home uniform and the pinstriped pants were a staple in his daily getup at Yankees' Summer Camp.

Monday night was different. Under the lights in the Bronx, Cole made his first official start in pinstripes and as always, he didn't disappoint with the ball in his hand and his cleats on the slab.

The Yankees' ace stayed perfect on the season, earning his third win of the year in a 6-3 victory over the Phillies. Cole shut down Philadelphia's lineup, allowing just one run and five hits over six frames while striking out four.

After two spotless innings, Yankees fans at home surely wondered just how special Cole's first appearance at Yankee Stadium would be.

On a full-count offering to Philadelphia's Jay Bruce, the right-hander left a four-seam fastball out over the plate. Bruce clobbered it into the Yankees' bullpen in right-center field, drawing an audible roar from the Phillies' dugout.

From then on, however, New York's $324 million arm didn't allow another run to score.

A rain delay paused the game for just over an hour as the seventh inning was about to begin, but Cole's night was over regardless. He had thrown 91 pitches (58 for strikes). Right-hander Jonathan Holder was trotting in from the 'pen to take over as the Yankees' grounds crew scrambled to begin laying the tarp over the field.

Monday night was the second time in Cole's three starts in a Yankees uniform where rain has had an impact on his outing.

He threw five innings in a rain-shortened victory on Opening Day, allowing just one run to the Washington Nationals. The right-hander was credited him with a complete game and one-hitter.

His only other appearance this season was a seven-strikeout victory over the Orioles in Baltimore on Wednesday.

The win on Monday extended Cole's career-long winning streak to 19 games, dating back to May of last season when he was a member of the Houston Astros. Cole is now one win away from a four-way tie for third place on the all-time list of the longest winning streaks for a starting pitcher in Major League Baseball history.

Hall of Famer Carl Hubbell set the record for 24-consecutive wins with the New York Giants from 1936 through 1937. Jake Arrieta, who he faced on Monday night, is the last hurler to win 20 games in a row — the veteran did it from '15 to '16 with the Cubs.

