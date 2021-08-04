Nine Highlights From the Yankees' 2022 Regular Season Schedule

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball released the schedule for the 2022 regular season on Wednesday and while two months remain in this year's campaign, it's always fun to look ahead.

Here's a quick breakdown of nine different highlights from the Bombers' slate of 162 games in 2022—everything from their first and last ballgames in the Bronx, who New York faces off with in interleague play and the dates of the 2022 Subway Series.

1. Opening Day

New York opens the 2022 regular season with a four-game series in Texas, taking on the Rangers. Opening Day is scheduled for March 31. It'll be a homecoming for Joey Gallo, returning to face his old team while also playing in his first Opening Day in a Yankees uniform.

The Yankees stay in Texas to cap off their first road trip of the year, facing the Houston Astros for three games before returning to the Bronx.

2. Home Opener

Returning from Texas, the Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 7. After their first off day of the season on that Friday, New York finishes their first series against their rivals over that weekend before the Blue Jays come to town.

3. Interleague Play

This season, the Yankees played against the National League East Division. Next year, it'll be the NL Central.

Over the course of the 2022 regular season, the Yankees will travel to Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Milwaukee. The Yankees will also welcome the Pirates, Reds and Cubs to the Bronx.

4. History against the Cubs

Speaking of interleague play, that series against the Cubs in June is historic.

Chicago hasn't traveled to Yankee Stadium since 2014 and next year's series in the Bronx will be just the third-ever regular-season series against the Yankees in franchise history.

It could also be Anthony Rizzo's first opportunity to face his old team. The question is, will he be back with the Cubs or will he stick around with the Yankees this offseason?

5. Subway Series

As always, the Yankees and Mets will face off two different times in the regular season. In 2022, those matchups take place in Queens during late-July and in the Bronx one month later.

6. Longest Homestand of the Year

New York's longest homestand of the year includes the second installment of the Subway series. It's a nine-game stretch over nine days in August where the Yankees take on the Rays, Blue Jays and their crosstown rivals.

7. Longest Road Trip of the Year

Immediately following their longest homestand of the year, the Bombers hit the road for their longest trip away from Yankee Stadium of the season.

New York is off on August 24 and then travels to Oakland, Los Angeles (to face the Angels) and Tampa Bay, a stretch of 10 games in 11 days.

8. Holidays

Home games are always special when they correspond with national holidays. The Yankees will take on the Rangers in the Bronx on Mother's Day (May 8) and then host the Twins on Labor Day (September 5).

9. Closing out the Season

To finish the year, the Yankees are home against the Orioles for a three-game series from September 30 to October 2. Those three games could feature postseason implications for those in pinstripes.

Here's an image of the Yankees' entire schedule:

