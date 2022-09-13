Mark McGwire: Aaron Judge Will Pass Roger Maris, Challenge Barry Bonds

As Aaron Judge chases Roger Maris’ American League and Yankees record for most home runs in a season, one notorious ex-slugger believes No. 99 should set his sights higher.

Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa surpassed Maris’ 61 home runs in 1998, with McGwire ultimately resetting the bar at 70 longballs. Another bopper synonymous with baseball’s steroid era, Barry Bonds, toppled that total with 73 dingers in 2001.

While some may take issue with the way Bonds achieved that figure, his 73 home runs mark the official major league record for a single season. But McGwire thinks Judge can eclipse Bonds in a few years – in addition to out-homering Maris before the 2022 season ends.

“He’s definitely going to break Maris’ Yankee record, but I truly believe he’ll break Barry’s record, too,” McGwire told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “I think he’ll finish with at least 65 home runs this year, and then position himself to hit, get to 73 to 74 in the next five to eight years. I really believe he’ll have that opportunity. He’s going to get close to it, and say, ‘Where can I bunch in nine more homers?’ God willing that he stays healthy, he’s going to do that, too.”

McGwire, who hit 583 home runs for the Athletics and Cardinals, has high hopes for Judge. The Yankees outfielder, meanwhile, has 55 home runs through Sept. 12. That puts Judge just six bombs away from tying Maris with 21 games to go.

Judge is on-pace for 63 home runs this season.

Judge only needs 62 jacks to give himself sole possession of the American League and Yankees single-season record, but that many still wouldn’t rank in MLB’s top five seasons for home runs.

