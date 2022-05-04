Marwin Gonzalez Serves as Unlikely Hero in Yankees' Latest Win

Gonzalez went 2-for-4 on Tuesday, driving in a run while making a controversial play on the bases.

The Yankees increased their win streak to 11 games in a row on Tuesday night in Toronto.

And one of the more underrated performances in this 9-1 blowout victory over the American League East rival Blue Jays came from an unlikely suspect: Marwin Gonzalez.

With Joey Gallo missing his third straight contest due to a tight left groin, Gonzalez stepped in to start in left field and provided offensive production out of the No. 7 hole in the lineup.

Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. The 33-year-old also helped extend what proved to be a six-run inning for the Yankees in the top of the seventh by avoiding a tag from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to escape a rundown.

According to manager Aaron Boone, he was watching the other runners on-base to see if they’d advance to second and third, and the next thing he knew, Gonzalez was in the dugout shaking hands with everyone.

The Yankees signed Gonzalez to a minor league deal in spring training. Following an impressive camp at the plate, Gonzalez cracked the Opening Day roster and has seemingly carved out a niche as a utility man coming off the bench.

Regarding Gallo’s injury status, Boone says the Yankees are not considering an IL stint for their slugger. In the meantime, the Yankees’ skipper is glad to be able to rely on a savvy and versatile veteran in Gonzalez, who can plug in and play almost anywhere.

“He’s prepared,’’ Aaron Boone said of Gonzalez. “It’s so comforting having him there, with his experience and moxie. He’s a trustworthy, quality big-leaguer you can throw in any situation and know he’s gonna handle it.”

The Yankees will go for their 12th win in a row against the Blue Jays, and fourth series sweep in a row on Wednesday night.

