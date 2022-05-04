Skip to main content

Marwin Gonzalez Serves as Unlikely Hero in Yankees' Latest Win

Gonzalez went 2-for-4 on Tuesday, driving in a run while making a controversial play on the bases.

The Yankees increased their win streak to 11 games in a row on Tuesday night in Toronto.

And one of the more underrated performances in this 9-1 blowout victory over the American League East rival Blue Jays came from an unlikely suspect: Marwin Gonzalez.

With Joey Gallo missing his third straight contest due to a tight left groin, Gonzalez stepped in to start in left field and provided offensive production out of the No. 7 hole in the lineup.

Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. The 33-year-old also helped extend what proved to be a six-run inning for the Yankees in the top of the seventh by avoiding a tag from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to escape a rundown.

According to manager Aaron Boone, he was watching the other runners on-base to see if they’d advance to second and third, and the next thing he knew, Gonzalez was in the dugout shaking hands with everyone.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The Yankees signed Gonzalez to a minor league deal in spring training. Following an impressive camp at the plate, Gonzalez cracked the Opening Day roster and has seemingly carved out a niche as a utility man coming off the bench.

Regarding Gallo’s injury status, Boone says the Yankees are not considering an IL stint for their slugger. In the meantime, the Yankees’ skipper is glad to be able to rely on a savvy and versatile veteran in Gonzalez, who can plug in and play almost anywhere.

“He’s prepared,’’ Aaron Boone said of Gonzalez. “It’s so comforting having him there, with his experience and moxie. He’s a trustworthy, quality big-leaguer you can throw in any situation and know he’s gonna handle it.”

The Yankees will go for their 12th win in a row against the Blue Jays, and fourth series sweep in a row on Wednesday night. 

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Marwin GonzalezNew York Yankees

New York Yankees 2B Gleyber Torres hits against Toronto Blue Jays
News

Gleyber Torres Leads Yankees to 10th Straight Win

By Max GoodmanMay 2, 2022
Yankees SP Clarke Schmidt pitching at Yankee Stadium
News

‘Shocked’ by Demotion, Clarke Schmidt Shouldn’t Be Gone Long

By Gary PhillipsMay 2, 2022
Yankees Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo celebrate home run
News

Yankees Lead Majors in Home Runs After Latest Blowout Win

By Max GoodmanApr 30, 2022
Yankees reliever Michael King pitching
News

Aaron Boone Can See Michael King Starting If Needed

By Gary PhillipsApr 28, 2022
Yankees OF Joey Gallo crosses home plate
News

Yankees' Joey Gallo Homers For 2nd Straight Game, Increases Hitting Streak

By Pat RagazzoApr 28, 2022
Yankees RF Giancarlo Stanton hitting at Yankee Stadium
News

Giancarlo Stanton Appreciates the Chance to Get to 350 Home Runs

By Gary PhillipsApr 27, 2022
Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton rounds bases on home run
News

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Becomes 7th Fastest Player To 350 Home Runs

By Pat RagazzoApr 27, 2022
Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo celebrates home run
News

Anthony Rizzo’s First 3-HR Game Was Also MLB’s Shortest Since 2006

By Gary PhillipsApr 27, 2022