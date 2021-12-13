MLB Insider Provides Post-Lockout Road Map For Yankees

MLB insider says New York Yankees must be active when the lockout ends, adding players like Carlos Correa and Matt Olson if they want to contend next season.

It's been a quiet offseason for the Yankees so far.

Prior to the conception of MLB's lockout, New York elected to stay on the sidelines while other clubs shelled out mammoth contracts in free agency.

There's no question that the Yankees missed out on some players that would've been good fits in pinstripes, but that doesn't mean they can't make a splash when the league's lockout comes to an end.

In fact, to former general manager Jim Bowden, who now writes for The Athletic, there are a slew of moves that New York can (and should) make once free agency resumes later this winter.

Bowden dished out early offseason grades for each American League team on Monday, handing out exemplary evaluations to teams like the Rangers, Tigers and Mariners. The Yankees, meanwhile, received one of the worst grades in the AL.

Here's Bowden with more on New York's inactivity up to this point and who they need to sign (and trade for) once the league returns to normal.

Grade: D



Trades: Traded RHP Nick Nelson and C Donny Sands to Phillies for 1B T.J. Rumfield and LHP Joel Valdez; traded INF Tyler Wade to Angels for cash or a player to be named



Free agents: LHP Joely Rodríguez, 1 year/$2 million



Hires: Hitting coach Dillon Lawson



The Yankees have done nothing except clear roster space and bring back lefty reliever Joely Rodríguez on a one-year, $2 million deal. I thought they’d make a run at free-agent center fielder Starling Marte, who signed with the Mets at just under market value. I thought they’d make a run at Corey Seager, who signed with the Rangers at market value, and I thought they might pursue Max Scherzer, Kevin Gausman or Robbie Ray, who all signed deals around where the industry expected, but nada. If the Yankees want to make the playoffs next year, they need to be aggressive as soon as the lockout ends. They need to address first base, shortstop, center field and catcher and add one more starting pitcher if they want to be serious World Series contenders. At first base, Freddie Freeman or Anthony Rizzo makes sense among the free agents, and from the trade market, Matt Olson of the A’s would be a perfect fit. At shortstop, Carlos Correa or Trevor Story would be difference-makers. In center field, Cedric Mullins of the Orioles or Kevin Kiermaier of the Rays would be the best fits, even though it’ll be difficult to make in-division trades. In terms of a starting pitcher, via the trade market, their top two targets should be Luis Castillo of the Reds or Chris Bassitt of the A’s. The Yankees have a lot of work to do if they want to see October in 2022.

It's hard to imagine New York choosing not to make a single big move before the start of the 2022 season. Another year without a World Series berth is proof that changes need to be made. Perhaps it's unrealistic to envision that the Yankees will address all of the positions that Bowden mentioned, though.

Many of the names the insider listed—from Olson to Correa, Story and Freeman—have popped up in rumors already this winter. Only time will tell how many of those players will still be on the Yankees' radar when the lockout concludes.

